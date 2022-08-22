ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

Begone, Bad '90s Remodel

Hats. Mail. Masks. Leashes for Louie, the Italian greyhound. So many pairs of shoes. Every time John Wells and his wife, Beth, returned to their 1906 Craftsman on Capitol Hill, they were confronted with the vestiges of adult life, in a big pile by the front door. Seattle’s classic homes...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

These Seattle Tees Aid and Abet Abortion

Abortion activists knew, long before the rest of us dared admit it, that Roe v. Wade wouldn’t last. When the Dobbs v. Jackson opinion leaked and promised to reverse the decision many spent decades taking for granted, the only thing that surprised Seattleite and Shout Your Abortion cofounder Amelia Bonow was just how quickly the nonprofit's latest merch—tees stamped “I will aid and abet abortion” in fluorescent, iron-on-inspired ink—took off.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy