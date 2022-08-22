ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

abc57.com

Driver charged in hit and run that killed local priest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver has been charged in the hit and run crash that killed Father Jan Klimczyk on Monday. Shad Jeffrey has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Charges were filed on Thursday against Jeffrey. Investigators said...
abc57.com

Pleasant end to week; red flag at Lake Michigan Friday

Clouds continue to clear out through the day today. Weather stays dry both today and Saturday. Wind picks up to about 10 mph throughout Michiana today, and up to 15 mph along the Lake Michigan shoreline. There is a red flag today, with waves 3-5 feet. Don't plan on swimming today. The green flag returns for Saturday and Sunday.
abc57.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.
abc57.com

Recycling closer to home: aluminum recycling plant under construction in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Ind. – A new aluminum recycling plant is being built in rural Michigan, and Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to see the progress for herself. “It just shows that we are really serious about economic development in every region of our state,” she said. “And, this is about good-paying jobs but also recycling aluminum. It is something our economy depends on doing it in this way, creating good jobs, it’s really exciting.”
abc57.com

Folk music at Indiana Dunes National Park's Chellberg Farm

PORTER, Ind. -- The Save the Tunes Council will host an evening of music on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Chellberg Farm. The council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of instruments for live performances.
abc57.com

Council approves tax abatement for proposed battery plant

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to declare a plot of land in New Carlisle an economic revitalization area. This allows the economic development team to negotiate a package of tax breaks with Ultium LLC. If the deal is approved the company...
abc57.com

Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why

While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
abc57.com

Shooting of Dante Kittrell by police ruled justifiable homicide

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced the fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell, 51, by police was a justifiable homicide. Kittrell was shot and killed on the property of Coquillard School in July 2022. The prosecutor's office said there was no evidence police officers on scene knew or could have...
abc57.com

Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
abc57.com

Scattered rain and storms Thursday

No real issues out the door early this morning. Mid-morning, a few scattered showers are possible. It isn't a washout today, but some areas could see a few more showers through the afternoon. Later this evening, we'll see a line of showers and a few storms try to develop as...
