St. Joseph County Health Department to host a clinic in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Saturday, the St. Joseph County Health Department will have a clinic in South Bend. You can get your COVID shot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crest Manor Church of The Brethren on Berkshire Drive. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
Man accused of stealing vehicle, items from vehicles on Currant Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and stealing items from vehicles located outside residences along Currant Road, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jay McFarland, 28, was arrested on the following charges:. One count of auto theft. Four counts of theft. Four...
Driver charged in hit and run that killed local priest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver has been charged in the hit and run crash that killed Father Jan Klimczyk on Monday. Shad Jeffrey has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Charges were filed on Thursday against Jeffrey. Investigators said...
Pleasant end to week; red flag at Lake Michigan Friday
Clouds continue to clear out through the day today. Weather stays dry both today and Saturday. Wind picks up to about 10 mph throughout Michiana today, and up to 15 mph along the Lake Michigan shoreline. There is a red flag today, with waves 3-5 feet. Don't plan on swimming today. The green flag returns for Saturday and Sunday.
525 Foundation 'Let's Chat' series to discuss fentanyl on August 30
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - 525 Foundation will host a discussion on fentanyl at noon on August 30 at the St. Joe County Public Library. This discussion is part of the foundation's "Let's Chat" series. This month's discussion will outline the risks of fentanyl and how it's affecting the community.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.
Parish priest remembers Father Jan Klimczyk, killed in hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Late Monday evening, first responders were called out near State Road 2 and Chapel Lane, to a hit-and-run accident, and found sixty-seven year old Fr. Jan Klimczyk on the ground. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Neighbors living...
Recycling closer to home: aluminum recycling plant under construction in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Ind. – A new aluminum recycling plant is being built in rural Michigan, and Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to see the progress for herself. “It just shows that we are really serious about economic development in every region of our state,” she said. “And, this is about good-paying jobs but also recycling aluminum. It is something our economy depends on doing it in this way, creating good jobs, it’s really exciting.”
Folk music at Indiana Dunes National Park's Chellberg Farm
PORTER, Ind. -- The Save the Tunes Council will host an evening of music on Sunday, August 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Chellberg Farm. The council is a group of local musicians devoted to preserving and passing on folk songs in the traditional way, using a variety of instruments for live performances.
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County address mental health concerns with new Emotional Well-Being Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is implementing a new program for students and staff, and it comes at a time when mental health crises are on the rise for youth. The clubs’ mission is to enable and inspire young people to reach...
Council approves tax abatement for proposed battery plant
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to declare a plot of land in New Carlisle an economic revitalization area. This allows the economic development team to negotiate a package of tax breaks with Ultium LLC. If the deal is approved the company...
Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why
While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
Shooting of Dante Kittrell by police ruled justifiable homicide
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced the fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell, 51, by police was a justifiable homicide. Kittrell was shot and killed on the property of Coquillard School in July 2022. The prosecutor's office said there was no evidence police officers on scene knew or could have...
Mayor Stutsman appointed to state Housing Task Force
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to be a member of the Indiana Housing Task Force, where he will serve by helping find ways to improve the access to housing in the state. Mayor Stutsman will serve representing local elected officials through...
Scattered rain and storms Thursday
No real issues out the door early this morning. Mid-morning, a few scattered showers are possible. It isn't a washout today, but some areas could see a few more showers through the afternoon. Later this evening, we'll see a line of showers and a few storms try to develop as...
County Council votes unanimously in favor of tax abatement for Ultium LLC
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—St. Joseph County remains in the running for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, Ultium, LLC. Monday, the County Council voted yes on a tax abatement for the project, if New Carlisle is in fact chosen as the plant’s location. The council’s decision was unanimous,...
St. Joe celebrates 20th anniversary of And You, Seas sculpture installation
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – It’s a celebration twenty years in the making. “I can’t believe that twenty years has gone by so quickly!” said former Krasl Arts Center curator Susan Wilczak. Hundreds of community members packed the Shadowland Pavillion at the base of And You, Seas—the...
Saint Mary's College receives $1 million for educational summer programs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Saint Mary's College received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to expand the college's educational summer programs for girls. The grant will support the college's new and existing programs for the next three years. “Saint Mary’s is committed to broadening its impact as...
