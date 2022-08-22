Read full article on original website
40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982
Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream
Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts New Song Will ‘Cause S—‘
Ozzy Osbourne admitted that one of the songs on his upcoming album Patient Number 9 may be controversial. The song, "One of Those Days," contains the lyric: "One of those days that I don't believe in Jesus." "That's going to cause shit, I suppose," the former Black Sabbath singer admitted to Classic Rock magazine.
Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band
King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album
Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
Listen to Elton John and Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John has teamed with Britney Spears for the song “Hold Me Closer,” which combines elements of his previous tunes "Tiny Dancer," "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Like "Cold Heart," John's hugely successful 2021 collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa, "Hold Me Closer" sees the...
10 New FREE Concerts Added To Great NY State Fair! Who’s Playing?
As the Great New York State Fair gets underway for its 181st year, there's a lot to be exicited for: the $3 tickets, weird food, great midway rides, even the Fair's "best kept secret" - back for its 20th year. But the biggest draw is always the great musical acts....
Sammy Hagar Feels ‘Responsibility’ to Perform Van Halen Songs
Sammy Hagar says he's performing more Van Halen songs in concert with current band the Circle out of a sense of duty. The group, which also features old bandmate Michael Anthony, is gearing up to release the new album Crazy Times! – and Hagar admits his latest material might be the darkest he’s ever recorded.
Bret Michaels: Talk of New Poison Material Could End in Violence
Bret Michaels says discussions about a new Poison album wouldn't end well. As a result, he doesn’t think they’ll ever make another one – though Michaels is talking up the chances of writing and recording a song featuring the spirit of their biggest hits. “I know I...
Legendary ‘Tonight Show’ Personality Picks Saratoga for Last Show
For 30 years Doc Severinsen was the band leader and the guy who wore the flashy outfits on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show'. Today, Doc is 95 years old and still plays a mean trumpet. In fact, he's on tour. PBS recently featured Doc in a 2021 documentary called American Masters: Never Too Late. And apparently for Doc, it's not.
Bret Michaels on the End of Glam Metal: ‘I Blame Nobody’
Even though grunge is regarded as the music that brought glam metal’s popularity to an end, Poison's Bret Michaels doesn’t hold a grudge toward any of the genre’s artists. "Grunge was great," the singer declared during a recent interview with AZ Central. "We used Nirvana's director, Sam...
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, the drummer best known for his work alongside Buddy Holly in the band the Crickets, has died at the age of 82. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry 'JI' Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy's very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at the age of 82,” noted a message posted to Holly’s official Facebook page. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both the Crickets, and rock n' roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.”
Watch Billy Joel Duet With ‘Huge Fan’ Olivia Rodrigo
Billy Joel invited Olivia Rodrigo to guest with him at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, giving the pop star the chance to confirm her appreciation of his work. The pair performed her 2021 hit “Deja Vu” followed by Joel's 1983 classic “Uptown Girl.” You can watch a clip of their performance below.
Joe Lynn Turner Reveals Lifelong Hair-Loss Issue
Former Deep Purple and Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner revealed his lifelong hair-loss issue, which led to being bullied when he was at school. In a press photo for his upcoming solo album Belly of the Beast, Turner appeared without a wig for the first time since he was 14 years old, 11 years after he was diagnosed with alopecia.
Pantera Announces First Four 2022 Reunion Concerts
After weeks of rumors, it's finally official: Pantera has announced four reunion shows for 2022. The band first revealed they'll play three installments of the metal festival Knotfest, all scheduled for December. Pantera confirmed the news with a brief Twitter statement, writing, "See you at Knotfest Colombia, Chile and Brazil."
Matt Sorum Regrets Collapse of Velvet Revolver’s Stay-Clean Pact
Matt Sorum said Velvet Revolver started by taking a lesson from Aerosmith, and he expressed regret that the Guns N’ Roses offshoot wasn't able to stick to their agreement. Formed in 2002 by Sorum, Slash and Duff McKagan, and featuring singer Scott Weiland, the supergroup secured acclaim quickly but wasn’t able to maintain it.
Robert Plant Told Alison Krauss of Song That ‘Embarrassed’ Him
Robert Plant said he once told Alison Krauss that he felt “embarrassed” about Led Zeppelin's song “The Battle of Evermore,” and she offered him a different perspective on it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he laughed about having involved “one or two too many,...
Peter Jackson Fighting for Extended Cut of ‘Beatles: Get Back’
Director Peter Jackson says he's in talks with Disney and Apple about releasing an extended cut of 2021's The Beatles: Get Back. He describes both companies as "reluctant," however, in an interview with Kim Masters' The Business podcast. "They say — and they might be quite right — that there’s no market anymore for extended cuts. But I know that there’s five or six hours of fantastic material that we didn’t include, and I don’t want it to go back into the vaults for 50 years," Jackson argued. "So, let’s just say that it’s a conversation that’s happening, but it’s not necessarily a definitive one at this point."
Beatles and ‘Heavy Metal’ Animator Gerald Potterton Dead at 91
Canada-based animator Gerald Potterton – known in the rock world for his work on the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine movie and the 1981 cult classic Heavy Metal – has died at the age of 91. The National Film Board of Canada announced that he died in a Quebec...
Charlie Watts’ Death: One Year Later
In early August 2021, it was announced that drummer Charlie Watts, for the first time, would not be participating in the Rolling Stones' upcoming tour. "For once my timing has been a little off," Watts said in a statement at the time. "I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID, I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancelation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."
