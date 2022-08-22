Read full article on original website
Related
YouTube Music rolls out a massive redesign for its Library tab
Earlier this year, we learned that YouTube Music was the fastest-growing music streaming service in the West. And it looks like Google has made sure to ride that wave. Over the course of this year, the tech giant has made it a point to give the app some much-needed love. The latest improvement to the YouTube Music experience is here, and it comes in the form of a significant UI revamp.
Tim Dowling: I finish my banjo part to find the rest of the band laughing
I am sitting in a recording studio, headphones over my ears, banjo on my knee, playing along to a half-completed song and a metronome click. Other members of the band I’m in are behind the glass, listening along with George, the engineer. I make a mistake, lose my way,...
Netflix's version of Ellen's Heads Up guessing game is all about Netflix shows
Apparently, Ellen DeGeneres implemented a spin on charades with a game that's since inspired the mobile title Heads Up, which has gone on to itself inspire a televised game show. Well, seeing that this is a popular Android title, Netflix Games has acquired access to a spin-off known as Netflix Heads Up. Of course, this offshoot offers tons of new content centered around Netflix shows, like Stranger Things. So if you'd like to put your Netflix knowledge to the test with a fresh party game to liven up your social gatherings, Netflix Heads Up is available starting today; just remember you need an active Netflix subscription to gain access to all Netflix Games titles.
Blind date: ‘I asked if I could briefly use an interdental brush’
Not to make a complete fool of myself, and have a nice time with a nice person – anything more than that would be a bonus. Psychology. Ghosts. Work. Spirituality. Film. Music. The meaning of strife – I mean life. Any awkward moments?. I asked Tongee if I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Podcasts wasn’t enough: YouTube Podcasts sub-page is rolling out
Google is finally cleaning up its product portfolio and merging services that just make sense to merge. Both of the company’s video calling platforms, Meet and Duo, are joining forces under the Meet brand, and Google has long been in the process of phasing out Hangouts in favor of Chat. The latest move then doesn’t make any sense, at least on the surface. Google has silently launched a dedicated YouTube Podcasts website, all while it offers a dedicated podcast service of its own under the Google Podcasts brand.
How I embraced mobile photography through instant photos
I've never been much of a photographer. When my friends and I got our first smartphones in high school, we weren't the kind to pose for photos. I don't think any of us had Instagram accounts, so any pictures we captured stayed on whatever device was in our pockets at the time.
Netflix's next big gaming move could be a cloud platform
Since the start of this year, Netflix has doubled down on its promise to deliver the “best gaming service available.” Recent reports of heavy expenditures to expand the game library with titles such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales lend credence to its commitment. Moreover, Netflix isn’t likely to stop at Android games. It seems to be building a team of specialists to develop a yet-unfinished cross-platform game streaming service.
YouTube could be developing just what everyone asked for: Shorts on TV
YouTube is arguably the go-to video platform for creators today, both with its short and long-form content. It certainly helps that the video service is available for a variety of devices ranging from smart TVs to handheld smartphones. However, you cannot enjoy all YouTube content on a big screen. Take Shorts, for instance, YouTube's TikTok-like horizontally scrolling short video format. It's mobile-only, but that could change soon. A report suggests that YouTube could develop support for Shorts on its smart TV app.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 essential smartphone photo editing tips for beginners
Photography is a challenging skill. And if you're just getting started, you may get overwhelmed by all the accessories and apps more experienced photographers use. Even when you've managed to take the perfect photo, you'll be faced with the next hurdle: editing it. Like any skill, editing photos takes time...
How to improve your food photos for internet clout
Chances are you've seen plenty of pictures of food on the internet. It's almost inescapable, and it's understandable to want as many people as possible to see something you worked hard to make. There are entire Facebook groups and subreddits devoted to sharing pictures of food, but as a bonus, sharing on Reddit can rack up karma that people will see next to your name. Like achievement points in games, there's no real point in boosting this other than the dopamine hit that comes from external validation and seeing a number next to your name get bigger. Still, it can be fun to rack up lots of imaginary internet points this way.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0