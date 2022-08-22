Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
WRPD, DA's Office offering $8K reward in unsolved homicide from 1987
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins woman's murder has gone unsolved for more than three decades, and Warner Robins police and the Houston County District Attorney's Office want to know if you can help solve the case. On March 3, 1987, a family member found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer...
Henry County identifies alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection with Eastman homicide
UPDATE (8/26) : The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the death of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown. A GBI news release says 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox of...
wgxa.tv
GBI: 16-year-old and his mother charged in Macon County man's murder
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old and his mother have been arrested in a murder investigation in Eastman. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states that 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson and 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox, both of Rhine, were arrested Wednesday. Johnson is charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated...
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
Henry County Daily Herald
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
wgxa.tv
Second suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another suspect is in custody for the December 2020 shooting of a Macon teen who later died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said US Marshals arrested 18-year-old David Martin, Jr. in Pulaski County on Wednesday. Martin is the second person to be arrested...
Jones County News
Smash-and-grabbers nab wrong ATM
Smash and grab burglaries can cover a range of crimes, one of the larger of which is driving through the wall of a building. Jones County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dylan Joiner was dispatched to a store on Shurling Drive at approximately 5 a.m., Aug. 14, in reference to an alarm call. Joiner said when he arrived at the scene, he observed damage to the store front as it appeared someone drove into the store.
41nbc.com
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
41nbc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to 2020 death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a second arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence, an incident that happened December 6th of 2020 on Center Street. According to the BCSO, 18-year-old David Martin Jr. had been identified as...
wgxa.tv
One person arrested in connection with Fort Valley teen death
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect is in jail in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. Fort Valley Police arrested Keyshon Williams after witnesses gave statements saying that Williams and two other males had assaulted the teen and a relative prior to the shooting that killed the teen.
wgxa.tv
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
wgxa.tv
Social media sounds off: Porch pirate gets pinched
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office extends a thank you to community members who shared photos of a wanted porch pirate, leading to his arrest. Social media shares, phone call's and email tips led to investigators identifying the man and serving him with an arrest warrant on Thursday morning.
americanmilitarynews.com
4 injured by one bullet after gun discharges inside Georgia Walmart
Four people were shot and injured after a gun went off Sunday at a Walmart in Lovejoy, police said. The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. when a customer inside the store along Tara Boulevard shot himself in the leg after mishandling a gun, police said. The bullet then ricocheted, striking three other people, according to authorities.
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
wgxa.tv
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Macon woman, 87, stole her wedding ring
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld a murder conviction for a man found guilty of strangling an 87-year-old Macon woman and then stealing her jewelry. Aurie Bonner III was previously found guilty of the October 2012 murder of Christine Cook. Cook lived on General Lee Rd....
wgxa.tv
Perry teen found fatally shot in car, investigation underway
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks tells WGXA News that 16-year-old Justin Woodford, of Perry, was found dead in the backseat of a car Saturday morning. Fort Valley police say...
12 people charged in Milledgeville drug ring
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A dozen people face possible life in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in Milledgeville. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, a grand jury indicted the group this month. Two are from Atlanta and 10 from Milledgeville. They are accused of dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
