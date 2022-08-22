ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro bets on 'moderate' tone to win vote: minister

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is not exactly known for mild rhetoric, but with Brazil deeply divided heading into elections, he is counting on a more moderate image and economic upturn to win, his communications minister says. "The president's more moderate tone speaks to voters who had turned against him because they felt the president's style could have been more moderate," said the telegenic 44-year-old, a businessman and ex-congressman brought in to give the administration a communications makeover in June 2020.
POLITICS
