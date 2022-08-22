Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October
BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who spent 19 months in prison on bribery convictions, promised on Thursday to crack down on corruption if elected in Brazil's October election.
Brazil's Bolsonaro bets on 'moderate' tone to win vote: minister
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is not exactly known for mild rhetoric, but with Brazil deeply divided heading into elections, he is counting on a more moderate image and economic upturn to win, his communications minister says. "The president's more moderate tone speaks to voters who had turned against him because they felt the president's style could have been more moderate," said the telegenic 44-year-old, a businessman and ex-congressman brought in to give the administration a communications makeover in June 2020.
