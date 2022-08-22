Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon Health Authority to hold public meeting on Oregonians' tobacco use.
SALEM, Ore. — The Tobacco Reduction Advisory Committee (TRAC) which is a part of the Oregon Health Authority will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 10th, 2022. TRAC is a committee appointed by the Governor and comprised of both private organizations and state agencies dedicated to the reduction of the harmful impact of Oregonians’ tobacco use.
Community to honor fallen wildland firefighter from Josephine County
A memorial service is being held on Monday to honor the wildland firefighter who died while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.
KDRV
Local barbershop offering free haircuts to those in need
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- G St. Barber Co. is offering haircuts to community members in need, free of charge. The barbershop originally started offering free cuts for a limited time in March but announced it will be extending the offer, permanently. Chase Danielle, owner of G. St. Barber Co., says...
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses
As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year
The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
KTVL
FINDING A WAY HOME: Addressing misconceptions around the unhoused community
Jackson County, Ore. — For this week's Finding a Way Home segment, News 10 is focusing on unhealthy misconceptions surrounding the unhoused community and how local community action agency, ACCESS, is working to tackle the issue. News 10's Mollie Smith spoke with ACCESS's Peer Support and Outreach Supervisor, Matthew...
KTVL
Restaurants set up employee benefits in response to staffing shortages
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — As the COVID-19 statewide measurements, which were placed on businesses to help mitigate the spread of the virus, are now a thing of the past, many restaurants and lodging businesses are still trying to recover from the effects that came with them. The Director of...
KTVL
ASK 10: Is the florist shop on Stewart Ave. in Medford moving buildings?
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Pat, wrote in and asked: "I heard a rumor that the beautiful historic building that houses my favorite flower shop, Penny and Lulu, has been sold and they are being forced to move. Is this true? If so, are the new owners going to tear down that historic building?"
Herald and News
Annual Revitalize Our Spirit slated for Chiloquin this weekend
Every summer since 1986, the Klamath Tribes have reserved the fourth weekend of August to celebrate when the Klamath Tribes Restoration Act was passed into law, restoring federal recognition of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin (Paiute) tribes. The Restoration Celebration returns this weekend for its 36th year and invites the...
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
The Oregon State Fair is officially open! Here are some of the attractions
Gates opened Friday morning at the state fairgrounds for the 167th year of the Oregon State Fair.
KDRV
FireWatch: utility settlement reached in Oregon wildfires case
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Idaho electricity utility plans to pay $1.5-million to settle a federal claim, though it refutes the claim. The United States believes Idaho Power Company equipment caused two Baker County, Oregon fires. The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said today Idaho Power Company (IPC) has agreed to pay...
KTVL
Klamath Dam Removal Project reaches another progress milestone
On Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that recommends approval to remove four dams on the Klamath River. "The recommendation by FERC staff is another key milestone in progress toward restoring the Klamath to its former free-flowing condition, work that has been undertaken collectively by PacifiCorp, which owns the dams, Oregon, California and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation," the Department of Environmental Quality press release reads. "FERC is likely to make a final decision later this fall."
msn.com
Team investigating Oregon cold case searches for evidence in rural Union County
For four decades, authorities have been trying to identify a young woman who was found dead in the woods outside of La Grande, Oregon. Law enforcement found her body 44 years ago, on August 27, 1978 on a wooded hillside. Earlier this month, Oregon State Police held a forensic search...
KTVL
New forms of fentanyl are being caught around Oregon
Medford, Or. — Opioid addiction and overdoses have been on the rise each year. One of the leading causes to this is the increase of fentanyl usage. According to Darryl Inaba, director of clinical services at Addiction Recovery Center based in Medford, there were a total of 108,000 fentanyl related deaths in 2021. However, there is a new form and shape that has been spotted throughout Oregon and it is called "Rainbow Fentanyl."
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure
This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
basinlife.com
Glad Tidings Worship Center Invites Your Family for Fun As They Celebrate 96 Years Serving Klamath Falls
Glad Tidings celebrates 96 Years serving the Klamath Falls community. Join this family celebration outdoors in the parking lot on Saturday, August 27th…fun for everyone!. You are welcome. Please join us. Come join the celebration with your family at 11th Street and Pine St!. A free event for every...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
