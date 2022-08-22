ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVL

Oregon Health Authority to hold public meeting on Oregonians' tobacco use.

SALEM, Ore. — The Tobacco Reduction Advisory Committee (TRAC) which is a part of the Oregon Health Authority will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 10th, 2022. TRAC is a committee appointed by the Governor and comprised of both private organizations and state agencies dedicated to the reduction of the harmful impact of Oregonians’ tobacco use.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Local barbershop offering free haircuts to those in need

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- G St. Barber Co. is offering haircuts to community members in need, free of charge. The barbershop originally started offering free cuts for a limited time in March but announced it will be extending the offer, permanently. Chase Danielle, owner of G. St. Barber Co., says...
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Josephine County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Oregon State
Medford, OR
Jackson County, OR
Oregon Government
Jackson County, OR
Laura Slawny

Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year

The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Annual Revitalize Our Spirit slated for Chiloquin this weekend

Every summer since 1986, the Klamath Tribes have reserved the fourth weekend of August to celebrate when the Klamath Tribes Restoration Act was passed into law, restoring federal recognition of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin (Paiute) tribes. The Restoration Celebration returns this weekend for its 36th year and invites the...
CHILOQUIN, OR
WWEEK

An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain

Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
OREGON STATE
KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: utility settlement reached in Oregon wildfires case

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Idaho electricity utility plans to pay $1.5-million to settle a federal claim, though it refutes the claim. The United States believes Idaho Power Company equipment caused two Baker County, Oregon fires. The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said today Idaho Power Company (IPC) has agreed to pay...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Klamath Dam Removal Project reaches another progress milestone

On Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that recommends approval to remove four dams on the Klamath River. "The recommendation by FERC staff is another key milestone in progress toward restoring the Klamath to its former free-flowing condition, work that has been undertaken collectively by PacifiCorp, which owns the dams, Oregon, California and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation," the Department of Environmental Quality press release reads. "FERC is likely to make a final decision later this fall."
KTVL

New forms of fentanyl are being caught around Oregon

Medford, Or. — Opioid addiction and overdoses have been on the rise each year. One of the leading causes to this is the increase of fentanyl usage. According to Darryl Inaba, director of clinical services at Addiction Recovery Center based in Medford, there were a total of 108,000 fentanyl related deaths in 2021. However, there is a new form and shape that has been spotted throughout Oregon and it is called "Rainbow Fentanyl."
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Families Will Receive Hundreds Monthly Under Stimulus Measure

This week, more than 236,000 families in Oregon will each begin receiving a $600 payment as a result of a new state law designed to help low-wage employees. People who resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, tax relief for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes will get direct deposits or paper checks. While married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000, single people who claimed the credit made less than $16,000.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE

