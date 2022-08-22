ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

College Football News

Utah vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida. Record: Utah (0-0), Florida (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AdWeek

How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Digitally or On Site, Brands Serve Up US Open Activations

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. The US Open showcases tennis’ brightest stars on its hard courts. But some of the event’s biggest names...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
TUCSON, AZ
AdWeek

WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

To Celebrate 75 Years, Nascar looks in the Rearview Mirror

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. With the upcoming racing season marking its 75th anniversary, Nascar is both celebrating its past with a new throwback logo and...
MOTORSPORTS
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AdWeek

Nike Holds the Mic as Women's Soccer Finds Its Voice

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. A brand doesn’t need an ad or sponsorship to prove its worth. Sometimes, it just needs a story.
SOCCER

