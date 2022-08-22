All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to celebrity makeup lines, I am not always on board with them. It never made sense to me how after years of being performers, actors, and even reality stars (looking at you, Kardashians) you can one day just decide to start a brand. However, that is until I tried About-Face by Halsey. I'm the first person to admit I know barely anything about Halsey's music or even who they are as a person, but their makeup line is not only, in my personal opinion, the best celebrity makeup brand, but one of the best makeup brands on the market. So you better believe when I found out they were launching a more affordable brand, I had to try it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 19 HOURS AGO