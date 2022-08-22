Read full article on original website
TikTok-Favorite K18 Just Launched Shampoos, and Yes, They're Just as Good as the Mask
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first tried K18 before it was available as we now know it: a leave-in conditioning treatment that comes in a pump container. In fact, it was February 2020, approximately two weeks before shutdowns took effect in Los Angeles. At the time, I received the "Molecular Repair Service" for which the brand's professional repair mist is applied to wet hair by a stylist, before the professional hair treatment mask. The stylist sent me home with three tiny vials of the stuff to use periodically.
Here's Everything Worth Purchasing from Halsey's New Brand af94
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to celebrity makeup lines, I am not always on board with them. It never made sense to me how after years of being performers, actors, and even reality stars (looking at you, Kardashians) you can one day just decide to start a brand. However, that is until I tried About-Face by Halsey. I'm the first person to admit I know barely anything about Halsey's music or even who they are as a person, but their makeup line is not only, in my personal opinion, the best celebrity makeup brand, but one of the best makeup brands on the market. So you better believe when I found out they were launching a more affordable brand, I had to try it.
Dyson's Holiday 2022 Gift Sets Come in the Brand's Prettiest Colorway Yet
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Labor Day weekend approaching fast, it's only a matter of time before we're totally swept up in the 2022 holiday season. While we would probably all appreciate time taking a beat for us to catch up, the fact of the matter is that you might want to start building those shopping lists soon, because some retailers are already pushing out covetable holiday gifting options.
Kim Kardashian Served Up a New Take On the Messy Bun
It's the perfect look for between washes — or when you want to look put-together without really trying. Kim Kardashian has been rocking peroxide locks since the Met Gala. All eyes were on the embellished Bob Mackie gown that she wore to the event — which was famously worn by Marilyn Monroe — but her beauty look became a talking point, too. Kardashian bleached her raven hair as a nod to the legendary blonde on the red carpet and swept it back into a neat bun.
Selena Gomez Bottled Sunshine Then Put It In This Pastel Yellow Manicure
Gather up for a listening party because Selena Gomez will soon be dropping new music. To commence the countdown, manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of what might be the exact manicure the artist wore in a yet-to-be-released music video. On August 24, he introduced the sweet tone of pastel...
All the Details Behind Jennifer Lopez's Second Bridal Beauty Look
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their nuptials for the second time in a big white wedding, surrounded by friends and family at Affleck's 87-acre estate in Georgia over the weekend. While at first, we could only see blurry aerial shots of the frothy fishtail Ralph Lauren dress Lopez chose to walk down the aisle in, details on her beauty look were kept under wraps until the singer posted close-ups from the day on her @jlobeauty Instagram account on Tuesday.
Jojo Siwa's Hair Is a Rainbow Eruption Doused In Holographic Hair Tinsel and All-Over Gems
Along with Jojo Siwa's 43 million TikTok followers, I am too on-beat with the Dance Moms alum's high-speed energy. She's got a girl group named XOMG POP!, signature blonde locks, and all the dazzle — both in figuratively and literally. On August 23, her year-old girl group hit the...
