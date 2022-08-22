ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooter’s announces NIL deals with Texas A&M offensive linemen

By Joey Ickes
 4 days ago

Name Image & Likeness has certainly changed college football. Whether it’s the crazy numbers that recruits are reportedly being offered by boosters and collectives to sign with certain schools, or just interesting deals where a player with a name like Decoldest has the opportunity to be featured in an air conditioning ad , NIL is here to stay.

On Monday, Hooter’s restaurant chain announced NIL deals with offensive linemen from around the country. They aren’t the first restaurant chain to recognize the synergy between the big boys on the offensive line and a food service business, but they may be the most prominent.

Among the players to receive deals were three Aggies blockers, Layden Robinson, Adi Ogunbiyi, and Smart Chibuzo.

Congrats to those guys, good on Hooters for investing in college football, and bring on the wings!

