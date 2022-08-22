ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Arrest made outside music festival averts possible mass shooting, Washington cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A possible mass shooting was prevented at a Washington music festival after deputies say they arrested a man with guns outside of a venue.

Witnesses reported seeing a 31-year-old man from Ephrata inhaling an “unknown substance or gas from a balloon” before loading two pistols at the trunk of his car around 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bass Canyon, a three-day electronic dance music festival , was being held at the outdoor concert venue.

He put one gun in his waistband and placed another gun in a holster on the outside of his waistband, authorities said.

The man was then seen asking people in the parking lot when the festival would end and where people would leave the venue, deputies said.

Security at the venue arrested the man and removed the guns from him, deputies said.

No one was injured.

The man was arrested by deputies and faces charges including possession of a dangerous weapon and unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

Authorities said a possible mass shooting was avoided because witnesses reported suspicious behavior.

“Remember: if you see something, say something. Citizens saw something completely out of place for the circumstances and notified security, who in turn notified deputies,” authorities said. “That combination of situational awareness along with noticing ‘something does not fit’ resulted in a possible tragedy being prevented.”

Friday night’s show was sold out, according to the sheriff’s office, “which means there were upwards of 25,000 people attending.”

George is in central Washington, about 90 miles northwest of Kennewick.

‘Gun’ that prompted school lockdown was actually a hand-held massager, GA sheriff says

‘Upset’ neighbor shoots 8 people, killing 2, over blocked driveway, Michigan cops say

Woman’s ex-boyfriend killed by police hours after her body is found, Vermont cops say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ephrata, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Guns#Mass Shooting#Central Washington#Electronic Dance Music#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
278
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy