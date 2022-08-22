Read full article on original website
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Malia Obama Spotted Out With Alleged New Beau
Malia Obama was spotted out with a mystery man in Los Angeles who is suspected to be her new love interest.
People
Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love. The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Harper's Bazaar
Duchess Meghan Releases a Breathtaking New Portrait for the Debut of Her Spotify Podcast
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has released a stunning new portrait for the premiere of her debut Spotify series, Archetypes. In the black-and-white photo, which serves as the podcast's cover art, Meghan poses against a gray backdrop while wearing a white ribbed tank top. Her long hair is down, with one half behind her shoulders and the other half cascading in front of her, and she is looking calmly into the camera. The cover art includes a dark green gradient border and text that reads, "Archetypes with Meghan."
Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her $950 cold shoulder dress and we're loving it!
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle's Traumatizing Moment with Archie Gives Powerful Insight Into Why She Left the Royal Family
Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying incident that involved her son Archie, a fire and the restrictive pains of royal obligation. The actress and mom-of-two shared her story during the inaugural episode of her podcast Archetypes, which is available on Spotify. Markle explained to her guest Serena Williams that,...
Serena Williams says she cried while writing her emotional retirement letter, but not tears of sadness
"I was just sitting in the hotel at the desk just typing and deleting and typing and thinking and then crying," Williams said.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Expecting Third Child Together, His Ninth
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are expecting a new baby. In an Instagram Reel Cannon shared on Aug. 24, Bell, draped in a flowing white cloth, shows off her baby bump. Cannon wrote in the caption, "Time Stopped and This Happened. . ." He added the hashtags #Sunshine and #SonRISE, indicating that the child might be a boy.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Look So in Love on Their Italian Vacation
On Aug. 4, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of herself in a pair of Gucci briefs to announce her pregnancy, and ever since, the adorable family content has been flowing freely. Case in point: Teigen is currently vacationing in Italy with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles Stephens.
Tracee Ellis Ross's Bantu Knots Are the Definition of Fall-Ready Hair
Tracee Ellis Ross is already starting to provide us with fall hair inspiration, and the summer isn't even over yet. Ross's hairstylist, Nai'vasha Johnson, posted a behind-the-scenes look at Ross's glam for a Pattern Beauty photo shoot, and her Bantu knots sealed the deal on the eye-catching look. Ross kept...
Harry Styles Couldn't Believe How Loud European Fans Screamed "Leave America" at His Shows
Harry Styles is addressing some intercontinental fan drama accidentally caused by his song "As It Was." The hit track, which was the first single from his third album, "Harry's House," features the lyric "leave America." As many fans documented on TikTok, when Styles played the European leg of his tour earlier this summer, concertgoers would scream that line particularly loudly, seemingly expressing their disapproval that the English singer has spent so much time across the pond. As Rolling Stone describes it, "It became so loud that Styles stopped singing it himself and let the stadiums take care of it for him."
Kim Kardashian Will Not Hear Any Side-Part Slander
A side-part renaissance is upon us, and Kim Kardashian is on board. Although the Skims founder frequently changes her length and hair color, she rarely ever strays from her trademark middle part, which has continued to gain popularity in recent months thanks to some lighthearted teasing from Gen Z. But while TikTok may see side parts as inherently dated, Kardashian looked chic and modern with hers in the photo she shared on Instagram.
POPSUGAR
