Celebrities

Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
State
Georgia State
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
WORLD
Harper's Bazaar

Duchess Meghan Releases a Breathtaking New Portrait for the Debut of Her Spotify Podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has released a stunning new portrait for the premiere of her debut Spotify series, Archetypes. In the black-and-white photo, which serves as the podcast's cover art, Meghan poses against a gray backdrop while wearing a white ribbed tank top. Her long hair is down, with one half behind her shoulders and the other half cascading in front of her, and she is looking calmly into the camera. The cover art includes a dark green gradient border and text that reads, "Archetypes with Meghan."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Harry Styles Couldn't Believe How Loud European Fans Screamed "Leave America" at His Shows

Harry Styles is addressing some intercontinental fan drama accidentally caused by his song "As It Was." The hit track, which was the first single from his third album, "Harry's House," features the lyric "leave America." As many fans documented on TikTok, when Styles played the European leg of his tour earlier this summer, concertgoers would scream that line particularly loudly, seemingly expressing their disapproval that the English singer has spent so much time across the pond. As Rolling Stone describes it, "It became so loud that Styles stopped singing it himself and let the stadiums take care of it for him."
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Will Not Hear Any Side-Part Slander

A side-part renaissance is upon us, and Kim Kardashian is on board. Although the Skims founder frequently changes her length and hair color, she rarely ever strays from her trademark middle part, which has continued to gain popularity in recent months thanks to some lighthearted teasing from Gen Z. But while TikTok may see side parts as inherently dated, Kardashian looked chic and modern with hers in the photo she shared on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

