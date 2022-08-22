We all know Hudson County is a great place to live, but if you need to get away for the weekend – or longer – we’ve found the best spot nestled in the tree-covered hills of New Hope, Pennsylvania. Located at West 10 Ferry Street, the Logan Inn is the oldest building in New Hope (and just a 1.5 hour drive from Hoboken) and has expanded over the years to meet the demands of its growing community. Owned and operated by the same family for the past 20+ years, owners Jeanne and Frank Cretella have turned the Logan Inn into a must-stay destination for weekend getaways, wedding parties, and summer vacations. Keep reading to learn more about our recent getaway at the Logan Inn and why we’re obsessed with the charming town of New Hope, Pennsylvania.

