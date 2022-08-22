ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
sauconsource.com

SV Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week: Rolling Pin Pastries

If you have a hankering for something sweet and flaky, Rolling Pin Pastries at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown probably has what you need. A veteran vendor at the popular market, Rolling Pin distinguishes itself as a baker of pies and cookies by only using real butter and non-GMO, unbleached, unbromated flour.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Bucks County, PA
sauconsource.com

LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley

If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
JACKSON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

