The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
sauconsource.com
SV Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week: Rolling Pin Pastries
If you have a hankering for something sweet and flaky, Rolling Pin Pastries at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown probably has what you need. A veteran vendor at the popular market, Rolling Pin distinguishes itself as a baker of pies and cookies by only using real butter and non-GMO, unbleached, unbromated flour.
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
sauconsource.com
LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley
If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
State Police Plan Sobriety Checkpoint On Jersey Shore
New Jersey State Police are enforcing that warning with a sobriety checkpoint on the Jersey Shore. Heads up if you are driving in the Toms River area on Saturday, Aug. 27. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox29.com
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
One-time bonus under Wolf administration to be distributed this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive a one-time bonus rebate beginning this week. The bonuses are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent...
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Dr. Oz: Will Pennsylvania voters pardon his French? | Mulshine
I spent more than 10 years working for newspapers in and around Philadelphia. This gave me an insight into the culture of Pennsylvania that is sorely lacking in that TV doctor from Bergen County who is running for an open Senate seat there. One such insight concerns the Pennsylvanians’ pronunciation...
