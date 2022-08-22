ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Projected To Make A New Year's Six Bowl

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

Notre Dame is projected to the Orange and Cotton Bowl in the preseason bowl projections from ESPN

ESPN released their first batch of bowl projections today and Notre Dame was slated to play in a New Year's Six Bowl in both predictions.

College football writer Mark Schlabach predicted Notre Dame to play NC State in the Orange Bowl, while Kyle Bonagura predicted the Irish to square off against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame has played in the Orange Bowl five times and are 2-3 in those games. The last Orange Bowl appearance came following the 1995 season when the Irish lost to Florida State by a 31-26 score. Notre Dame beat No. 1 Colorado by a 21-6 score in the Orange Bowl following the 1989 season, and the Irish beat No. 2 ranked Alabama (13-11) in the Orange Bowl to conclude the 1974 season.

The Irish have played in the Cotton Bowl eight different times and have racked up a 6-2 record. Notre Dame lost to Clemson in its most recent Cotton Bowl appearance (2018), but the overall success has been much greater.

Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl to conclude both the 1992 (28-3) and 1993 (24-21) seasons. The Irish also beat Houston (35-34) in the well known Chicken Soup Game in which an ill Joe Montana came off the bench to lead the comeback victory. Notre Dame trailed 34-12 headed into the fourth quarter of that contest.

A year prior the 5th-ranked Irish took on the top ranked Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. Notre Dame blasted Texas by a 38-10 score, which combined with a Arkansas victory over 2nd-ranked Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl (Arkansas was coached by Lou Holtz ) to propel Notre Dame to the national championship that season.

Taking Notre Dame to a New Year's Six Bowl would be a quality result for head coach Marcus Freeman in his first season.

