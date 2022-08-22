ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Picayune Item

Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult

A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.
PICAYUNE, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Lemon Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Gulfport, MS
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Lemon Grove, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Fbi#Fbi Task Force
WJTV 12

State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina. The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22 near 330 Benachi Avenue. The Sun […]
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Eric Dean Barnes, 52, was found dead in his home on Azalea Street in Moss Point by family members. According to Chief Brandon Ashley, officers arrived on the scene sometime later and discovered he died from obvious trauma.
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has cancelled the Amber Alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, Wednesday, August 24. He has been located and is safe. Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23. Any inquiries should be directed to the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued. Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gina Pepe was one of the first Mississippians to receive a dispensary license. That $40,000 she spent helped her setup shop in Bay St. Louis. “They started taking applications July 1,” Pepe said. “We were ready and submitted ours the second week. The process was very quick. Before we knew it, I heard from the agent. He came down, looked at our facility and approved us.”
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Picayune Item

Ashton Bean

Ashton Clay Bean of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at the age of 13. Ashton was a resident of Carriere and a student at Pearl River Central. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and football. Ashton was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helpful hand. He had a kind and caring soul that radiated around him. Ashton was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.
CARRIERE, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors hold budget workshop for coming fiscal year

Some increases were made to a proposed budget the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors discussed during a budget workshop held on Tuesday. Even with those increases, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said he does not expect a need to increase ad valorem taxes to residents. The budget discussed was not final and will be discussed further at a public hearing set for Sept. 6.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Board of Aldermen hold budget workshop, set date for budget hearing

Tuesday night the Poplarville Board of Aldermen held a special call meeting to review their budget and approve a project agreement. With the Board’s approval Mayor Louise Smith and City Clerk Marnie Ready signed a Land and Water Conservation Fund agreement in the amount of $76,776. The grant funds will be used toe repair a pier at Polar Spring Lake. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) approved the grant and will match 50 percent of the funds with the Board. The Board will cover the cost of labor and materials. Both will cover 25 percent for grant in the amount of $19,194.09. The MDWFP will give the Board the remaining 50 percent in the amount of $38.388.17.
POPLARVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy