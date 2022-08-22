BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gina Pepe was one of the first Mississippians to receive a dispensary license. That $40,000 she spent helped her setup shop in Bay St. Louis. “They started taking applications July 1,” Pepe said. “We were ready and submitted ours the second week. The process was very quick. Before we knew it, I heard from the agent. He came down, looked at our facility and approved us.”

