Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Mississippi Press
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for St. Martin man who tried to kill his mother
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Jackson County judge denied bond and ordered a psychiatric evaulation for Grady Walker after Walker was accused of stabbing his mother multiple times. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Walker made his first appearance in Jackson County court in front of Judge Mark Watts Wednesday...
Picayune Item
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult
A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
Mississippi man wanted for stealing Volkswagen and Black Labrador Retriever. Have you seen him?
A Mississippi man is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle and a Black Labrador Retriever. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffery Joseph Balius Jr. 33, who is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft and Dog Theft and by MDOC. Police say the theft occurred...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50. Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at...
Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home. WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.
State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina. The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two […]
WDAM-TV
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Baxterville residents were shocked on Tuesday afternoon as Lamar County deputies surrounded a man openly carrying a rifle just outside the local school. Sheriff Danny Rigel said he believes the man is not a threat to the school or the local community. “Lamar County did respond...
Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22 near 330 Benachi Avenue. The Sun […]
WLOX
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Eric Dean Barnes, 52, was found dead in his home on Azalea Street in Moss Point by family members. According to Chief Brandon Ashley, officers arrived on the scene sometime later and discovered he died from obvious trauma.
Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has cancelled the Amber Alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, Wednesday, August 24. He has been located and is safe. Investigators said he was accompanied by Charles Allan Tidwell on Tuesday, August 23. Any inquiries should be directed to the Gulfport Police Department.
WLOX
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued. Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gina Pepe was one of the first Mississippians to receive a dispensary license. That $40,000 she spent helped her setup shop in Bay St. Louis. “They started taking applications July 1,” Pepe said. “We were ready and submitted ours the second week. The process was very quick. Before we knew it, I heard from the agent. He came down, looked at our facility and approved us.”
Picayune Item
Ashton Bean
Ashton Clay Bean of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at the age of 13. Ashton was a resident of Carriere and a student at Pearl River Central. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and football. Ashton was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helpful hand. He had a kind and caring soul that radiated around him. Ashton was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold budget workshop for coming fiscal year
Some increases were made to a proposed budget the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors discussed during a budget workshop held on Tuesday. Even with those increases, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said he does not expect a need to increase ad valorem taxes to residents. The budget discussed was not final and will be discussed further at a public hearing set for Sept. 6.
Picayune Item
Board of Aldermen hold budget workshop, set date for budget hearing
Tuesday night the Poplarville Board of Aldermen held a special call meeting to review their budget and approve a project agreement. With the Board’s approval Mayor Louise Smith and City Clerk Marnie Ready signed a Land and Water Conservation Fund agreement in the amount of $76,776. The grant funds will be used toe repair a pier at Polar Spring Lake. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) approved the grant and will match 50 percent of the funds with the Board. The Board will cover the cost of labor and materials. Both will cover 25 percent for grant in the amount of $19,194.09. The MDWFP will give the Board the remaining 50 percent in the amount of $38.388.17.
