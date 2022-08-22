Read full article on original website
Related
We Are Destroying Our Species: Study Finds Climate Change Is Exacerbating Infectious Diseases
At this point, it’s pretty clear that the climate crisis is basically making everything bad even worse — and a new study connecting climate change and infectious diseases highlights yet another way that the climate emergency is hurting humanity. Article continues below advertisement. This study’s findings are important:...
Toxic Heavy Metals Detected Equally in Homemade and Store-Bought Baby Food — How to Avoid Exposure
Every now and then, a new report about heavy metals potentially contaminating baby food will circulate, prompting parents and caregivers to start making homemade baby food for their little ones. However, a new study on the topic is causing further alarm, as it found that comparable amounts of toxic metals are also found in homemade baby food.
How Are Wind Turbines Being Recycled Into Gummy Bears? The Process Is Actually Simple
Although wind power is one of the cleanest forms of energy, there are certain aspects of it that take a toll on the planet. From acting as an obstacle for eagles, to being comprised of non-recyclable materials, wind turbines unfortunately aren't perfect. But scientists are taking on the recycling issue, by making wind turbine blades from materials that can be repurposed into sports drinks — and even candy.
35 Reported Cases of New Zoonotic Virus Believed to Be Passed to Humans by Shrews
From COVID-19 to monkeypox, more and more zoonotic diseases are becoming an issue due to ongoing wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change. So we aren't particularly surprised that a new zoonotic disease is on the rise. A disease known as Langya virus has reportedly infected at least 35 people thus far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Before You Eat, Make Sure to Wash Your Produce — Here's How
Whether you're trying to avoid pesticides or taking extra precautions amid the pandemic, it's never a bad idea to wash your fruits and veggies. It's estimated that 1.1 billion pounds of pesticides are sprayed on crops annually, with nearly 70 percent of non-organic produce containing residues of harmful chemicals. To...
Harvard Engineers Lower Environmental Impact of Air Conditioners With New Discovery
As policymakers try to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), new technology has been introduced to hopefully lower the environmental impact of air conditioners everywhere. A team of Harvard University engineers recently discovered that using solid-state refrigerants will still absorb heat in the room through the barocaloric effect, without leaking any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Squashing Bugs is Gross — Here's How to Humanely Relocate Them, With Minimal Contact
Even though we love and respect (most) walks of life, it's never ideal to have bugs living inside of your home. Rent is expensive these days — so we definitely aren't looking to host any freeloaders. But because different insect species play varying roles in our ecosystems, it's always...
Zero Acre Farms Unveils "Cultured Oil," Claiming That It's the Best Cooking Oil for the Environment
Even though it can be easy to purchase cooking oil plastic-free, that doesn’t mean the product is sustainable. Just how bad is cooking oil, aka vegetable oil, for the environment? And which is the best cooking oil for the environment?. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about the...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 1