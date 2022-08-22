ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Are Wind Turbines Being Recycled Into Gummy Bears? The Process Is Actually Simple

Although wind power is one of the cleanest forms of energy, there are certain aspects of it that take a toll on the planet. From acting as an obstacle for eagles, to being comprised of non-recyclable materials, wind turbines unfortunately aren't perfect. But scientists are taking on the recycling issue, by making wind turbine blades from materials that can be repurposed into sports drinks — and even candy.
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

