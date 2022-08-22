Read full article on original website
Claflin native Hickel excited to coach at the collegiate level
The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
Pair of Cougars garner KJCCC Volleyball weekly award
Hanna Miller and Ytje Oosterbann of the Barton Community College volleyball team have been named week one KJCCC Division I Players of the Week. Miller picked up where she left off from last season in anchoring Barton's defensive line averaging 6.77 digs per set, climbing into the No. 2 all-time slot in program history and closing to within 107 of the top spot.
Ward focusing on Great Bend Bat Cats GM role, no longer coaching
When Roger Ward created the Great Bend Bat Cats six years ago he had a vision of a fan experience that allowed spectators to enjoy free baseball in an entertaining atmosphere. After six seasons, the summer collegiate baseball team is 152-108 and Ward has seen the community and business participation increase.
Eagle's Althouse named Kan. broadcasting 'Rising Star'
The newly-formed KAB Rising Star Award seeks to recognize young broadcasters (under the age of 40) who have made a significant impact on their stations and communities. Winners are selected based on their contributions to the industry, spirit of innovation, and community involvement. The KAB will present the Rising Star Awards at the Station Awards Dinner on Oct. 24 in Manhattan.
Limited spots for 'Pass It On Outdoor Mentors' dove hunt in Great Bend
Hunting season is just around the corner, and the sport is a tradition for many around the state. A relatively new organization in Kansas is looking to carry on the tradition. Pass it On Outdoor Mentors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, started in Wichita in 2002. Now expanding, Pass it On is hosting several outdoors activities around the state, including a dove hunt near Great Bend on Sept. 1.
Barton CC: More males finding alternatives to attending college
Colleges and universities across the country are witnessing a decline in enrollment numbers. At Barton Community College the total enrollment, across all the college’s sites and platforms, was 16,049 in 2016. In 2021, enrollment was 11,402, a decrease of 29%. A large percentage of the drop in enrollment stems...
Hays school district starts year short on essential support staff
As of the start of school last week, Hays USD 489 had about 30 open positions. All of the district's teacher positions have been filled, but the district is still struggling to fill classified jobs, such as bus drivers, cooks, teachers aides and special education cooperative paraprofessionals. "So many of...
CKCA to host cornhole tournament Sept. 1
Central Kansas Christian Academy, a nonprofit Christian school in Great Bend, announced a new cornhole tournament fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 1 that is open to the public. Teams and sponsors are still being accepted for this new event. The evening will begin with a special Family Fun Night at 5:15...
Claflin & Larned KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries
The Kansas Department of Transportation expresses its appreciation for employees celebrating state service anniversaries in September. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas. Those celebrating 40 years:. Kerry McDonald, Engineering Technician Senior, Topeka. Those celebrating 30 years:. Jamie Fischer,...
Pay increases have helped Barton Community College with hiring
Padding the salaries makes a big difference when trying to fill open vacancies, just ask Barton Community College. In June, the college in Great Bend reported 65 job openings, and some of those positions were open for over three years. In July, the Barton Board of Trustees voted to give all regular staff an 8% pay increase and make sure all open positions offer market value income. The number of regular positions open, as of Wednesday, was 18.
Officer Brown joins Ellinwood Police Dept.
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Director Todd Ackerman of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Demolition car up for grabs in new Hoisington Labor Day raffle
The Demolition Derby at Hoisington's Labor Day Celebration is always a smashing good time. This year there's a new twist to the event. To honor the late Travis Newkirk, who passed away in January, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce is raffling off a car to be driven in this year's derby. The car was built by local drivers and will be derby-ready for the raffle winner.
Ellinwood EMS Chili Cookoff coming in October
Pen and paper, salt and pepper, chili and football: things that just go together. The Ellinwood EMS Foundation Chili Cookoff has grown in recent years. Once partnered with the American Legion Post 320's Craft Beer Festival, the two events will stand alone this year. The Chili Cookoff moves to Ellinwood's St. Joseph Parish Center on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - just in time for some Kansas City Chiefs football.
Original Boy Scouts troop from 1950s helps restore La Crosse statue
In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.
United Way wants to better understand needs in Barton & Pawnee counties
From the United Way of Central Kansas... The United Way of Central Kansas has engaged the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University to gather information from residents of Barton and Pawnee counties to better understand local needs and prioritize the services provided by its 22 community partners.
Kansas community college president: Loan forgiveness will have minimal impact
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness proposal will have a minimal impact on students that attended Hutchinson Community College, as the school's default rate is only 2%, according to President Carter File. "We do a great job of trying to mitigate our default rate by using services to contact students...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/25)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. First Kansas Bank prides itself on highly personalized customer care delivered by local decision-makers. We are pleased to say, for 122 years our Bank Team has provided key leadership in the four communities we serve. First Kansas Bank is committed to serving our Customers, Communities and Bank with these Core Values-Integrity and Teamwork, Exceed Customer Expectations, Operate a Sound Bank, Balance Family, Work and Community.
Looking for kite festival replacement at Great Bend’s Party in the Park
In 2017, the Great Bend Recreation Commission sponsored a kite festival to be part of the annual Party in the Park celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The kites have returned each year allowing patrons to see kites, more than 200 feet long, in the air when there is enough wind.
Barton Commission meets rural water districts half way on project
A big water project is in the works for northern Barton and southern Russell counties. Mary Anne Stoskopf, secretary and treasurer for Barton County Rural Water District No. 1, and Jamie Tomlinson, manager for Russell County Rural Water District No. 3, asked the Barton County Commission for assistance funding the project at Wednesday's meeting. The commission agreed to meet the districts halfway by allocating $65,000 toward the project.
Cop Shop (8/24)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/24) At 8:18 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 866 SE 20 Road in Ellinwood. At 8:21 a.m. a report of cattle being out was made at W. K-4 Highway & NW 90 Avenue in Hoisington. At 9:57 a.m. a report of...
