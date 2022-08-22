In Montgomery County public education news, the 2022-23 school year is sure to be busy. This year, districts across the country are again faced with addressing the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ academic progress. In Montgomery County public schools, data have shown sharp decreases in achievement in key courses such as math and literacy, blamed in large part on an extended period of virtual classes in 2020 and 2021. Now, most students are back in the classroom (aside from some who applied to remain in MCPS’ full-time virtual school) and this year could be pivotal in their recovery, according to MCPS curriculum leaders.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO