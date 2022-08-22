ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS taking steps to improve school safety

Montgomery County Public Schools announced this week that it has taken multiple actions to bolster school security as students return to school on Monday. The district has increased the number of cluster security coordinators from six to nine within its central office, which will decrease the caseload on those positions, officials said. Also, 12 “rovers” have been hired to support elementary schools, and also secondary schools if needed.
bethesdamagazine.com

Top education stories to watch this school year

In Montgomery County public education news, the 2022-23 school year is sure to be busy. This year, districts across the country are again faced with addressing the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ academic progress. In Montgomery County public schools, data have shown sharp decreases in achievement in key courses such as math and literacy, blamed in large part on an extended period of virtual classes in 2020 and 2021. Now, most students are back in the classroom (aside from some who applied to remain in MCPS’ full-time virtual school) and this year could be pivotal in their recovery, according to MCPS curriculum leaders.
bethesdamagazine.com

County pays $275K to settle case alleging officers assaulted 5-year-old boy

Montgomery County officials have settled a lawsuit alleging police officers berated and assaulted a Silver Spring elementary school student in January 2020, paying his family $275,000. In a press release Friday evening, the county’s Office of the State’s Attorney announced the lawsuit had been settled. The statement said that $220,000...
bethesdamagazine.com

‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
bethesdamagazine.com

Hogan’s I-495, I-270 widening plan gets green light from Federal Highway Administration

This story was updated at 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022, to include comments from Marc Elrich. It was updated at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to include additional comments. An environmental impact statement for Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen Interstates 495 and 270 has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) – clearing a major hurdle in the project and making it eligible for federal funding.
bethesdamagazine.com

An ‘uphill battle’: GOP nominee Sullivan says he’s prepared to challenge Elrich’s record in county executive race

After more than a month of waiting since primary Election Day, Reardon Sullivan finally knows which Democrat he will face in the November general election for county executive: incumbent Marc Elrich. The Republican nominee said on Friday that he preferred to run against Elrich rather than runner-up David Blair because...
bethesdamagazine.com

A county firefighter’s job: More than just fighting flames

Firefighter Aaron Hykes says he never knows what will happen when he heads to work for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, recalling a winter day in 2017 when he and other first responders delivered three babies during their shift – an experience as vivid as the births of his own three children.
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich wins Democratic primary for county executive

This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022, to include a statement from David Blair. It was updated at 5:55 p.m. to include comments from Blair and Elrich. More than a month after primary Election Day and after a recount of more than 140,000 ballots, incumbent Marc Elrich has once again won the Democratic primary for county executive — this time by 32 votes.
bethesdamagazine.com

Purple Line construction to ramp up

Construction on the light rail Purple Line, which will connect Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, is set to ramp up after almost two years. Last week, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 11 signed a collective bargaining agreement with the Purple Line’s new contractor, Maryland Transit Solutions. [WTOP]
bethesdamagazine.com

Here comes Captain Maryland!

A little more than a year ago, Clark Rogers of Kensington first donned a form-fitting costume featuring the design and colors of the Maryland state flag. With cans of Old Bay seafood seasoning attached to his belt, he carried an oversized crab mallet fashioned out of cardboard tubes and a red crab-shaped shield.
KENSINGTON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Female bicyclist dies in crash on River Road in Bethesda

This story was updated at 5:20 and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022, to include the latest information. A female bicyclist died Thursday afternoon following a collision with a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 5200 block...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Republic restaurant in Takoma Park to close in September

The popular Takoma Park restaurant Republic announced on social media that Sept. 4 would be its last day of service, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and terms of its lease renewal. The neighborhood restaurant and bar, at 6939 Laurel Ave., offers primarily locally sourced menu staples such as...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Andy’s Pizza to open its first suburban restaurant in Bethesda

Andy’s Pizza to open its first suburban Maryland restaurant. Andy’s Pizza plans to open a new restaurant in Bethesda, its first in suburban Maryland, as part of a larger regional expansion. [Washington Business Journal]. Magruder High School student sells homemade ice cream, donates profits to fight cancer. To...
BETHESDA, MD

