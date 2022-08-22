ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’

Cutthroat CNN boss Chris Licht is set to drop the hammer on the struggling morning news program New Day, Radar has confirmed.When Licht fired Brian Stelter and his lowly rated Unreliable Sources show last week, the top brass braced staff for more changes: “There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”That next big “change” that Licht will announce within days will be the demise of New Day, the brainchild of former honcho Jeff Zucker which has been on the air since 2013.New Day will be replaced by a new as yet unnamed roundtable program...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant’ CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Didn’t Ever Think He’d Be Fired, Called Himself Part Of The ‘Fabric Of CNN’

Brian Stelter never thought he'd be fired from CNN and blew up at someone who warned him otherwise. Radar can confirm that Stelter has been pushed out as part of the new CNN boss Chris Licht's promised shakeup of the stale network.After months of embarrassingly low ratings, Licht decided to pull the plug on CNN's longest-running show, Reliable Sources — a move that Stelter never saw coming. The now-axed host was completely "taken off guard” by Licht's decision. A source allegedly tried to give Stelter a heads-up a few months back, but the anchor “chewed out” the insider and claimed he...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Carl Bernstein
Person
Andrew Morse
Person
Donald Trump
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Reliable Sources#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Television#Lost Remote
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire

This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy