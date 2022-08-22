Read full article on original website
Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’
Cutthroat CNN boss Chris Licht is set to drop the hammer on the struggling morning news program New Day, Radar has confirmed.When Licht fired Brian Stelter and his lowly rated Unreliable Sources show last week, the top brass braced staff for more changes: “There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”That next big “change” that Licht will announce within days will be the demise of New Day, the brainchild of former honcho Jeff Zucker which has been on the air since 2013.New Day will be replaced by a new as yet unnamed roundtable program...
‘Arrogant’ CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Didn’t Ever Think He’d Be Fired, Called Himself Part Of The ‘Fabric Of CNN’
Brian Stelter never thought he'd be fired from CNN and blew up at someone who warned him otherwise. Radar can confirm that Stelter has been pushed out as part of the new CNN boss Chris Licht's promised shakeup of the stale network.After months of embarrassingly low ratings, Licht decided to pull the plug on CNN's longest-running show, Reliable Sources — a move that Stelter never saw coming. The now-axed host was completely "taken off guard” by Licht's decision. A source allegedly tried to give Stelter a heads-up a few months back, but the anchor “chewed out” the insider and claimed he...
For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?
Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
THE View's Whoopi Goldberg is facing a huge legal backlash after the talk show was forced to issue an on-air apology to a nonprofit group after making comparisons to neo-Nazis. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk, 28, denounced The View hosts - consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar,...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
What Chris Cuomo Has Said About Joining NewsNation After CNN Firing
Chris Cuomo, who is suing CNN over his dismissal last December, will host a new primetime show on cable network NewsNation.
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire
This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
This week, former U.S. senator and “SNL” vet Al Franken is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and since his whole thing is the intersection of comedy and politics, you can guess his monologue on Tuesday’s show was mainly about politics. In particular, he had some pretty...
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
