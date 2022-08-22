Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Police arrest suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway.
KFVS12
Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah. Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily...
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: August 25, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
wish989.com
Carbondale Man Wanted on Warrants Now Facing Gun Charges
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing gun charges after Carbondale Police responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday morning. Police say during the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect, 39-year-old Rasheed A. Casler of Carbondale, displayed a handgun to the victim in a threatening manner.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
KFVS12
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
KFVS12
Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
cilfm.com
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
wpsdlocal6.com
One year after murder of SIU student Keeshanna Jackson's murder, investigation into deadly shooting continues
CARBONDALE, IL — Monday marked one year since 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson was shot and killed at a party in the 500 block of West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says the investigation into the shooting — during which three other people were injured — remains active.
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel. Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse. According to Paducah police, they were called at...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after shots fired from one vehicle at another on Rte. 13
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after they say shots were fired from one vehicle at another on Route 13. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. They said...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
