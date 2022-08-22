ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

Police arrest suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah. Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily...
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports: August 25, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
PERRYVILLE, MO
wish989.com

Carbondale Man Wanted on Warrants Now Facing Gun Charges

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing gun charges after Carbondale Police responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday morning. Police say during the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect, 39-year-old Rasheed A. Casler of Carbondale, displayed a handgun to the victim in a threatening manner.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. The 100th Du Quoin State Fair is underway. Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death

A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin.
SCOTT CITY, MO

