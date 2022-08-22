Walkable neighborhoods could follow light rail into west Phoenix

With the city of Phoenix’s efforts to make certain areas more walkable largely centered on light rail lines, those walkability efforts could extend more into the city’s west side with light rail’s planned line into the West Valley.

Mailén Pankiewicz, a principal planner in the Phoenix Street Transportation Department, presented to a city committee last week, displaying that Phoenix, like many U.S. cities, has been designed with cars, not pedestrians, primarily in mind.

“I hate to say this, but our zoning ordinance continues to be quite outdated for the uses of walkability and maybe less reliance on a vehicle,” Pankiewicz told the Environmental Quality and Sustainability Commission.

Pankiewicz said it would be a big change to revamp the design of the city’s roads, but in recent years Phoenix has focused pedestrian-friendly changes around light rail routes.

In 2015, Phoenix created the Walkable Urban Code that could be applied to transit-oriented development districts surrounding light rail lines. Those districts also applied to lines not yet built — the South Central line stretching into south Phoenix planned to be completed by 2024, and Interstate 10 West extension, which is in the design phase, planned for a 2030 completion.

This map shows current and planned light rail routes and surrounding areas eligible for Phoenix’s Walkable Urban Code zoning designation.

The I-10 West extension would be a 9.4-mile route, from the State Capitol heading west along Interstate 10 and turning north to connect with Desert Sky Mall.

Pankiewicz during last week’s meeting asked commissioners to think about how long it would take to walk to their nearest grocery store — most said at least 20 minutes — as well as how pleasant that walk would be in terms of shade, whether there are sidewalks, the speed of passing cars and how safe they would feel from crime.

She then said many Phoenix residents don’t have the option of driving, either because they cannot afford to, are too young or too old to drive or have a disability.

“That’s the focus that we try to bring to walkability when we think about it is the accessibility for everyone,” Pankiewicz said.

The idea behind tying walkability to light rail stations is to allow those who don’t drive the ability to comfortably walk to the light rail, which can connect them with other destinations around the Valley.

The Walkable Urban Code encourages a design emphasis on pedestrian traffic and includes things such as increased standards for shade and wider sidewalks. It grants more leniency for things such as building setbacks to the road and building heights and density.

The zoning encourages land uses such as retail, restaurants and high-density residential. It encourages residences and businesses that extend right up to the sidewalk and have entrances and/or windows facing the sidewalk.

Pankiewicz said this helps to create more “eyes on the street,” which adds safety for pedestrians.

“Standards should contribute to the life on the sidewalks, of making it comfortable for people to walk,” she said.

Phoenix’s walkability efforts aren’t limited to light rail lines. A project undertaken by the city for the first time this year is to create nine “Cool Corridors” per year, for each one planting 200 trees for shade along a 1-mile highly walked area.

Pankiewicz also noted planned-unit developments, customized zoning designations for a development, across the city will borrow from existing zoning designations and have the option of borrowing from the Walkable Urban Code.

Little redesigns can make a difference too, Pankiewicz said. She highlighted a drug store along Indian School Road that recently added an ADA-accessible pedestrian path connecting immediately to the crosswalk at the nearest intersection. It allows pedestrians to take the shortest distance, rather than having to walk to the nearest vehicle entrance to enter the store’s parking lot.

A drug store along Indian School Road in Phoenix recently increased walkability by creating a pedestrian path that connects immediately to the crosswalk at the nearest intersection.

Redesigns to improve walkability can come with any number of logistical hurdles. Aside from things such as planting trees and building wider sidewalks,

Pankiewicz pointed out there are some areas where the city doesn’t own sidewalks, so costs can skyrocket because it means purchasing land. Another options can be to extend the sidewalk into the street and either narrow the lanes or remove a lane of traffic, but that always receives pushback from the public, Pankiewicz said.

Caroline Lobo, chair of the Environmental Quality and Sustainability Commission, said she had been working on a treescape project in Sunnyslope that has a lot of hurdles and will require big investment dollars.

Commissioner Ginger Torres stressed that the city should not let these hurdles stop them from installing improvements in certain areas. Rather, the focus should be on equity in all parts of town.

“When choosing the Cool Corridors, I think it’s important for the city to not just choose like the easiest corridors to implement,” Torres said. “It’s going to be a challenge, and we know it’s going to be a challenge in neighborhoods that need it the most, but that doesn’t mean we should shy away from figuring out how to make the streetscape work in those areas.”