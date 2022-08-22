Fixing DJ: Streeter Working to Keep Clemson QB Uiagalelei 'Throwing On Platform'

Brandon Streeter is looking to get Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's completion percentage up from last year by focusing on mechanics and fundamentals.

Brandon Streeter says the goal of Clemson's quarterbacks is to complete at least 60% of their passes.

Last season, starting QB DJ Uiagalelei was accurate on just 55.6% of his throws, and he finished as the lowest-rated passer in the ACC. That was way down from his 66.7% rate as a true freshman in 2020 when he completed 73.2 and 65.9 in two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame.

Streeter, the Tigers ' QB coach and offensive coordinator, said Monday that what he found when going back and evaluating Uiagalelei after last season was that so many of his bad throws came from a lack of having a good base to throw from consistently.

"It starts with his footwork," Streeter said. "His base is so critical. To have a good base and making sure that we're throwing on platform because that allows him to be more accurate. It's just proven. So he's working on that every single day. I'm impressed with how he's improved in that area."

Uiagalelei's fundamentals led to much of his struggles in the passing game. He had nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He averaged 6.0 yards per pass attempt. He never threw for more than 241 yards in a single game last season and ended up averaging 172.8 passing yards per contest.

Footwork, details and making sure he throws from a good base in the pocket have been the main point of emphasis to help boost his accuracy and overall numbers.

"I teach the guys it's kind of like a golf swing," Streeter said. "That backswing is almost as important as the forward swing. It gets you going in the right direction. Just their footwork, getting back to their spot in the pocket is just as important as making the throw."

Streeter has worked with and developed NFL quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, so he knows what it's supposed to look like. He went back in the offseason and did a study with Uiagalelei and other past Clemson quarterbacks to show that the key to accuracy is throwing on platform.

Off-platform passing has become a part of football's culture in recent years with pros like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes going viral with side-arm throws and back-foot passing.

And Streeter wants to see that too, just not when the pocket is clean or even when his guys are moving around. He said he teaches them to throw 75-80% of their throws from on-platform.

"What I don't agree with is when they're trying to throw off-platform when there's nobody in their face," Streeter said. "It doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It's proven data. If you're balanced and you're standing tall and you're making the right footwork then you're going to be more accurate."

On the run and off-angle passes is something he already knows the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Uiagalelei can do. It's about getting him up to a higher percentage with traditional ways.

"He can make all of those (off-platform) throws as good or better than anybody I've seen," Streeter said. "The key is to get him to do those things when he has to, not just when he's wide open in the pocket."

