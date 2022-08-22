Denzel Mims has shown flashes since being drafted by the Jets in the 2020 draft. He has a chance and is expected to take the next step this season and can be a dangerous fourth receiver fifth receiver for the Jets and fourth depending fourth or third depending on Jets receiver Health. It is a talented and crowded receiver room with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and rookie Garrett Wilson but Mims has the potential to be a valuable receiver in deeper leagues. Mims is a tall receiver who knows how to get open in the middle of the field and has the speed to burn opposing secondaries. As with the other Jets receivers, quarterback play will be a large factor in determining how fantasy relevant their seasons are with Mims being no exception so far down the depth start to start the season. Mims could provide more value to fantasy managers as a high-value low-cost flyer In DFS contests, especially GPPs where one low ownership player can be a huge difference on game day.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO