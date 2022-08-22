Read full article on original website
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
The quarterback was throwing darts all over the field, but concerns remain about the defensive end’s status.
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz slammed the current regime's talent and called for Justin Fields to be a backup with another team.
Fantasy Football Boom-Bust: QB
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Yes, I know Jackson is a proven commodity. But coming off an injury, there are some question marks. However, Jackson is my Boom QB in my Boom-Bust series. Well, those questions marks will be answer as Jackson returns to top 3 QB status this season. The Ravens...
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
Denzel Mims targeted four times in win Monday
Denzel Mims has shown flashes since being drafted by the Jets in the 2020 draft. He has a chance and is expected to take the next step this season and can be a dangerous fourth receiver fifth receiver for the Jets and fourth depending fourth or third depending on Jets receiver Health. It is a talented and crowded receiver room with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and rookie Garrett Wilson but Mims has the potential to be a valuable receiver in deeper leagues. Mims is a tall receiver who knows how to get open in the middle of the field and has the speed to burn opposing secondaries. As with the other Jets receivers, quarterback play will be a large factor in determining how fantasy relevant their seasons are with Mims being no exception so far down the depth start to start the season. Mims could provide more value to fantasy managers as a high-value low-cost flyer In DFS contests, especially GPPs where one low ownership player can be a huge difference on game day.
Desmond Ridder throws for 143 yards versus Jets
Ridder compiled 143 yards in just two drives on Monday night, and was able to record 10 completions on 13 attempts, after requiring 22 attempts in his preseason debut. On the other hand, he failed to produce any rushing yards this game, after going for 59 yards on six carries last week. Ridder will look to end on a strong note in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Jaguars on August 27th, especially to boost his odds of seeing the field in the regular season sooner rather than later. For now, veteran Marcus Mariota should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center for Week 1.
5 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s go time in fantasy football. Thousands of fantasy drafts will take place every day/night from now until the NFL’s Thursday-night opener on Sept. 8. It’s time to finalize your lists of targets and fades. We asked some of the experts with the most accurate draft rankings...
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
Gus Edwards lands on the PUP list Tuesday
Gus Edwards was added to the PUP list by the Ravens Tuesday. He will be out for at least the first four games of the season. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Edwards was doubtful to be ready by Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in 2021. He has not played since the 2020 season in which he logged 144 rushing attempts, 723 yards, and six touchdowns. Barring another injury to J.K. Dobbins, Edwards is unlikely to even live up to his current RB65 PPR ADP.
Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals in defeat to Jets
Koo converted on all field goal and extra point attempts for the second straight preseason game. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has the luxury of playing in a dome for at least half of the season. Despite this, Koo should be considered at best a fringe top-10 option at the position, due to the below-average Falcons offense.
La’Mical Perine scores on only touch Monday
La’Mical Perine rushed for seven yards and a touchdown on one carry in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. Perine flashed a burst on a 7-yard touchdown run on his only touch of the night. Perine will fight for time in a crowded Jets backfield headed by Breece Hall and Michael Carter. Perine is only worth a late-round pick in extremely deep leagues as it would likely take an injury to one of the aforementioned backs to propel him into fantasy relevance, at least to start the season. Depending on his touches and overall usage, Perine could make for a low cost-high value flier in DFS contests.
5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022
The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Quarterbacks (2022)
One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for quarterbacks after digging into the Boom or Bust...
Michael Gallup (knee) will not start season on PUP list
Gallup has spent all off-season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained near the end of last year, and it sounds like his recovery is going well. He has partaken in some light individual drills at practice, and this move further indicates that he may be ready to play early on in the season. He could be a solid late-round value in best ball leagues if he is able to play the majority of the season.
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
League-Winning Wide Receivers to Target Early (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are wide receivers experts feel carry league-winning upside into the 2022 fantasy football season. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
