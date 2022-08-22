Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Although a concrete definition of the term is never probable to be agreed upon, “sleepers” are generally either players that have only shown an inkling of their promise in the past or individuals that have simply been forgotten about due to factors such as prior injury or the circumstances of their team’s depth chart. In this article, we will identify players who fall into the sleeper bucket at the wide receiver position. Each can be found outside of the top 36 per FantasyPros Half-PPR average draft position (ADP), and all possess tangible reasons to believe they can shatter their draft cost.
fantasypros.com
Consensus Fantasy Football Busts from 80+ Experts (2022)
Our last consensus article focused on sleepers that could elevate you to a title. Our 76 voters nominated Rhamondre Stevenson and Trevor Lawrence as the two mid-to-late-round players with the highest chance to provide huge returns on their average draft position (ADP). The experts have offered their opinions on who will make your season, but who will break it? This is arguably even more important than who the top sleepers are because one or two busts is all it takes to crush your playoff hopes right out of the gate, especially if those underperformers were taken high in the draft.
fantasypros.com
Sam Darnold carted off field in third preseason game
Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a gruesome left ankle injury during the Panthers' third preseason game against the Bills. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) After releasing a pass, the 25-year-old QB was hit and laid on the field, writhing in pain. With Carolina declaring Baker Mayfield the QB1 earlier this week, there isn't much fantasy impact with this injury. Darnold will be evaluated after the game, and we will know more.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen sat out in Bills postseason loss to the Panthers
Allen is building quite a fantasy resumé early in his career, particularly in the last few seasons. Allen repeated as the overall QB1 in fantasy in 2020 and 2021, something that had not been done in close to a decade. He will look to accomplish the feat for a third straight year, and there is plenty of reason to feel optimistic that he will do just that. His combination of rushing ability, particularly in the red zone, and one of the best arms in football gives fantasy managers a leg up on their opponents at the QB position week in and week out. Allen does turn the ball over a fair amount, but thanks to his rushing ability he is still able to carry a very safe weekly floor. He is ranked as the QB1 across all formats, and the only question fantasy managers should be asking themselves is when to draft a quarterback first, not who.
fantasypros.com
Dameon Pierce: Texans bullish on first year back
Dameon Pierce has been the talk of Texans’ training camp. Head coach Lovie Smith said,“We’ve seen everything you need to see from a good running back.” (Aaron Wilson on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. The fourth-round running back seems to have a firm hold on the starting...
fantasypros.com
Mitch Trubisky to start in Sunday’s preseason finale
Mitch Trubisky will get the start in the Steelers’ preseason finale Sunday against the Lions, per head coach Mike Tomlin. (Steelers on Twitter ) Trubisky still appears to be the favorite to start the year as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. He currently sits at QB30 in ECR, according to FantasyPros. If you are drafting Trubisky, you may also want to grab Kenny Pickett to protect yourself for when the Steelers eventually make the switch at QB.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, Busts & Round-by-Round Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, so it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’ll also have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
Mitch Haniger comes through with walk-off single Friday
Haniger drove in Dylan Moore with a single off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase to walk-off the Guardians in the 11th inning. He previously led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a hustle double that included an impressive swim move and dive at second base. Haniger has quietly been the Mariners most consistent hitter ever since he was activated from the injured list earlier in the month.
fantasypros.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs agree to amended contract Friday
JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to amended contract to increase his per-game roster bonus. With the new contract, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510K this season in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A very nice contract sweetener for Smith-Schuster, as the move increases his...
fantasypros.com
Kevin Gausman knocked around in no-decision on Thursday
Kevin Gausman pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while striking out six during Toronto's win over Boston on Thursday. Gausman wasn't on the mark, matching his season high with nine hits allowed, with most of the damage occurring the in the fourth inning. He's been quite inconsistent lately, allowing at least four earned runs against in three of his last six starts but has limited his walks, only allowing four over that span. Gausman will likely right the ship sooner than later and should continue to be started with confidence in all mixed leagues. On the season he is 9-9 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with an exceptional 155:22 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 24 starts. He'll next take the mound in a plus matchup against the Cubs on Tuesday.
fantasypros.com
Tye Smith re-signs with Vikings
Smith played on Minnesota's practice squad in 2021 and appeared in five NFL games. The 29-year-old will see most of his time on special teams, but he got 17 defensive snaps in 2021 and could see more this year. There is no reason to roster him in fantasy unless you play in the deepest of IDP leagues.
fantasypros.com
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners close to massive long-term extension
The 21-year-old burgeoning superstar's extension is rumored to be around $200 million guaranteed, with $450 million possible over an unknown length of time. The deal would presumably make him the Mariners' highest-paid player, and he will be a Top 20 pick in redrafts next year and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in dynasty.
fantasypros.com
Michael Gallup (knee) will not start season on PUP list
Gallup has spent all off-season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained near the end of last year, and it sounds like his recovery is going well. He has partaken in some light individual drills at practice, and this move further indicates that he may be ready to play early on in the season. He could be a solid late-round value in best ball leagues if he is able to play the majority of the season.
fantasypros.com
Kyle Bradish fires eight scoreless innings in victory Friday
Kyle Bradish pitched eight innings, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six in Kansas City’s 2-0 win in Houston on Friday. Bradish silenced Houston’s bats for eight innings and recorded his first win since May 10 in St. Louis. Bradish’s eight innings was also the longest outing of the rookie’s career. Bradish finishes August 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings across five starts. For the year, Bradish improves to 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 80 innings across 16 starts. Bradish will look to carry Friday’s success into his next start on Thursday against the Guardians.
fantasypros.com
The 7 Safest Players to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m well aware that the term “safe” is subjective and might mean different things to different people. To me, a “safe” fantasy football player is someone I don’t have to worry about putting into my lineup. Yes, injuries happen, and no, not every safe player is going to single-handedly win me my week. That said, safe players tend to have a higher floor and can sometimes still be the difference between winning and losing a matchup.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)
One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for tight ends after digging into the Boom or...
fantasypros.com
Chet Holmgren (foot) to miss entire season with Lisfranc injury
Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot on August 20 as reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Holmgren suffered the injury will attempting to guard LeBron James at the rim on...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Nola tosses complete-game shutout against Reds on Thursday
Aaron Nola allowed five hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout against the Reds on Thursday, earning his ninth win of the season. Nola came within two pitches of a "Maddux," but could hardly have been more dominant. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 40% CSW rate while allowing just two hard-hit balls all night. It was an incredibly soft matchup against a depleted Reds lineup, but that shouldn't take away from how fantastic Nola was and has been all season. Start him with confidence against the Diamondbacks in his text turn, as you should every time he pitches.
fantasypros.com
Jesus Aguilar designated for assignment by Marlins
Aguilar had been struggling in August before he was DFA'd, hitting just .197 on the month. According to Ng, the team is hoping that the slugger gets picked up by a postseason team to contribute. In terms of fantasy value, the 32-year-old hasn't provided much production this season, but he has proven to be a solid bat for lineups in years past. If he does find a way to slide into an everyday role with an improved offense, he may offer some fantasy upside.
fantasypros.com
Ryan Brasier surrenders unearned run in loss to Blue Jays
Ryan Brasier allowed one unearned run on one hit during the top of the 10th inning versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The damage came on a double off the bat of George Springer, scoring the free runner placed on second base. Brasier was charged with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings.
