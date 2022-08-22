ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Preseason All-American

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjkco_0hQqHsHr00

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American team on Monday. He's joined by Kentucky's reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Houston's Marcus Sasser.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on the Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American team on Monday.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition and am excited about the possibilities that are in front of us,” Jackson-Davis said. “My teammates and I are looking forward to building off the momentum of the end of last season.”

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward is entering his fourth season in the Indiana basketball program and second under coach Mike Woodson. The Greenwood, Ind. native is a three-time All-Big Ten player and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team and All-Big Ten Tournament team in 2022.

He has started 94 games for Indiana across three seasons, and after averaging above 18 points per game the last two years, Jackson-Davis has a chance to solidify himself as an all-time Indiana great. Entering his fourth season with the Hoosiers, Jackson-Davis is ranked 15th on the all-time Indiana scoring list with 1,565 points, 19th in scoring average at 16.9, ninth in rebounds with 797, seventh in blocked shots at 178, and seventh in field goal percentage at 55.8 percent.

"Trayce has the opportunity to build quite a legacy for himself and our program,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He’s worked extremely hard this summer and we are counting on him to be a leader by example who sets the tone for everyone else on our team.”

Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to earn this honor since Thomas Bryant prior to the 2016-2017 season. Bryant helped Indiana win the Big Ten regular season championship and reach the Sweet Sixteen during the 2015-2016 season, but the Hoosiers failed to make the NCAA Tournament in Bryant's sophomore campaign before he left for the NBA.

Jackson-Davis entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he was unable to perform at the NBA Draft Combine after testing positive for COVID-19, which contributed to his decision to return to Indiana. Jackson-Davis will be third leading returning scorer ahead of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, behind Antoine Davis from Detroit and Max Abmas from Oral Roberts.

Joining Jackson-Davis on the 2022-2023 Preseason All-American squad is reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe from Kentucky, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Houston's Marcus Sasser.

Timme is returning for his fourth season at Gonzaga after being a two-time consensus All-American. Bacot –Indiana's opponent in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 30 – is also back for his senior season after falling just short in National Championship game last year. Sasser is seeking a similar sense of revenge in his fourth collegiate season after missing all but 12 games last year with a broken left foot.

Jackson-Davis has earned a hefty amount of personal honors in his three seasons at Indiana, the 2022-2023 season is about far more than individual stats. Indiana is 53-41 overall with a 25-34 record in the Big Ten in Jackson-Davis' three seasons. This year, he’s more focused on winning than setting individual records, and it’s okay if that means scoring less points but winning games.

As Jackson-Davis prepares for a season with expectations higher than his first three, he’s embracing it all.

“I love having expectations and having pressure because we've never had it in the past,” Jackson-Davis said. “Right now I'm focused on a championship.”

Related stories on Indiana basketball:

  • MALIK RENEAU LEARNING FROM TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Entering his freshman season at Indiana as a five-star recruit, Malik Reneau is taking notes and absorbing all he can through battles against two of the Big Ten's top forwards, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. CLICK HERE
  • JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA STRIVING FOR OFFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: Indiana leaned on the strength of its defense in its first year under Mike Woodson. But with better chemistry and an emphasized offensive focus heading into year two, Indiana – with four returning starters and a top 10 recruiting class – looks to take the next step offensively. CLICK HERE
  • JACKSON-DAVIS LEAVING A LEGACY: It became an easy decision for Trayce Jackson-Davis to return to Indiana after a positive covid test kept him from competing at the NBA Draft Combine. And after receiving feedback on how he can improve his game, he's ready to leave a legacy at Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • JACKSON-DAVIS RETURNS: Trayce Jackson-Davis has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to Indiana for his fourth season. With this news, Indiana now has a full roster that includes four returning starters and a top-10 recruiting class. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Position Preview: Linebackers

Indiana football's leading tackler from the last three seasons, Micah McFadden, is off to the NFL, leaving All-American shoes to fill. Team captain Cam Jones will take over as the leader of the room, which brings in transfers Bradley Jennings Jr. from Miami (FL), Jared Casey from Kentucky and the top-rated recruit in program history, Dasan McCullough.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
State
North Carolina State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
hoosierstateofmind.com

Indiana basketball: Strengths and weaknesses for 2022-23

Mike Woodson has a lot of strengths, and some weaknesses, for his Indiana basketball roster this upcoming season and things continue to trend in the right direction. The Hoosiers played strong basketball at times last season, but there are still some things that bring them down as a unit as we approach the 2022-23 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Indiana lost its top two receivers from 2021 – Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall – and coach Grant Heard left for UCF. D.J. Matthews returns to Indiana after tearing his ACL in week four, Donaven McCulley is making the switch from quarterback to receiver, and transfers Cam Camper and Emery Simmons have stood out in fall camp.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Antoine Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Southside Times

Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach

Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State University touts gains amid lower enrollment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The rate of people going to college in Indiana and around the country saw a decline during the pandemic. And while total enrollment is down at one local college, its leaders say it’s seeing growth in some key areas. Wednesday, Indiana State University released its enrollment data. ISU said its […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist seriously injured in southern Indiana crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
SEYMOUR, IN
WANE-TV

Man dies in semi rollover crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
WARSAW, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Blue Ribbon Preseason#National Player Of
FOX59

80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
shelbycountypost.com

Update: Arrest made in shooting death of Whiteland HS student

The Greenwood Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a sixteen-year-old Whiteland High School student that occurred Thursday morning in the Summerfield neighborhood. Tyrique Sevin Radford El, 18, of Whiteland, was arrested by Greenwood Police on a preliminary charge of murder. Greenwood Police report the investigation...
WHITELAND, IN
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm

Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy