Bleacher Report suggests Buccaneers should trade talented wide receiver

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

The fan favorite earned a Super Bowl ring in 2020 with Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added talent throughout the offseason in pursuit of a second championship run in three years. The increased depth has a few players who made the roster last year fighting to keep their jobs.

One room that has made a large jump over the past few months is the wide receiver unit. If the returning star duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin wasn't enough, the Buccaneers also signed former Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage and former Tennessee wide receiver Julio Jones.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

That means a fourth-year wide out could struggle to stick with the Buccaneers moving forward. According to Bleacher Report , it might be worth exploring what Scotty Miller is worth on the trade market.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not make supporters happy by putting fan-favorite wideout Scotty Miller on the block, but the franchise is loaded with wide receiver depth and could get the best haul of any backup by dealing him.

Although the club was hamstrung by injuries to the receiving corps during last year’s playoff run, the Bucs have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage locked in as their top three options. Julio Jones could play a sizable role as well after signing in late July.

Behind those four, Miller would be battling with the likes of Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr., and Breshad Perriman to round out the roster."

Miller's usage trailed off last year after a strong performance in 2020. During the Buccaneers run to the Super Bowl, he scored a touchdown in the NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers. Miller caught a career-high 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season.

However, injuries limited his impact in 2021. Miller only appeared in nine games and caught just five passes for 38 yards, a career-low. It seems unlikely that he's bound to bounce back in Tampa with Gage and Jones set to play major roles on the outside this season.

It's possible that the Buccaneers could take as many as six or seven wide receivers into the regular season. Evans, Godwin, Gage, and Jones are all locked in. The remaining spots will likely come down to a battle between Miller, Jayleon Darden, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson, Breshad Perriman, and Deven Thompkins. Darden and Thompkins have the benefit of being capable special teams players.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

