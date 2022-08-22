Melvin Graham, 89, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO on August 25, 2022. Melvin Graham, Jr. was born in Webster City, Iowa on January 16th, 1933, to Melvin and Wilma (Dingman) Graham. He was the eldest of 12 children with only 3 currently surviving. On May 27th, 1956, Melvin married Viola Boothe in Eagleville, MO and six children were born to this union. Melvin served in the U.S. Army as Corporal in the Medical Corp during the Korean Conflict. He operated a dozer the first six years of their marriage in Iowa on Interstate 80 and on Red Rock Dam and engaged in dairy farming. Melvin even worked for 5 years at Con-Agra. Melvin was frequently spotted at auctions. He loved antiques and hunting. Melvin’s chainsaw sharpening skills were just as impressive as a professional logger. He enjoyed playing his harmonica for his children and grandchildren.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO