Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
ktvo.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — One of the three candidates running for Iowa governor stopped in Ottumwa on Thursday. Libertarian Rick Stewart is a native Iowan. He was born in Postville, Iowa and is currently living in Cedar Rapids. His great grandfather came to Iowa in 1853 and now his family...
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
ktvo.com
Amtrak investing $13.8M in Ottumwa depot renovation
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa’s Amtrak station is poised to receive a total makeover within the next two years. This will be the first time changes will be made to the station since 1951. Amtrak and Ottumwa officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning to kick off the start...
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
kniakrls.com
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
ktvo.com
Ellis Leroy Sanford, 101, of Novinger, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Ellis Leroy Sanford, 101, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at The Arbors at Highland Crest in Kirksville, Missouri. Born April 20, 1921 in Western Adair County, Missouri, Ellis was the son of the late Byron Lee and Nora Pearl (Gilliland) Sanford. On June 18, 1943 at Camp White near Midford, Oregon, Ellis was united in marriage to Margie Fern Jones who preceded him in death on December 17, 2012. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Francis Sanford, and three sisters, Alta Hall, Betty Easley, and Helen Wilson.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri fire departments train together
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Crews from three northeast Missouri fire departments are practicing teamwork this week. Firefighters from the Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Fire and LaPlata Fire and Rescue practiced relay pumping, water supply and hoseline handling techniques. Officials say these three departments rely on each other for mutual...
ktvo.com
Governor Parson visits Kirksville to promote September special session
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Truman State University on Thursday in Kirksville to talk about the special session he has called for on September 6. The special session will give lawmakers a chance to vote on two legislations that would be groundbreaking for...
ktvo.com
Locating, apprehending Rongey sole reason U.S. marshals were in Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — KTVO had heard rumors and speculation that so many U.S. marshals were brought in to help find wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, because he was possibly part of a meth-trafficking ring. We wanted to know if there was any truth...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man killed in rollover wreck on Youngstown Trail
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is dead after wrecking his pickup truck on an Adair County gravel road. It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Youngstown Trail, four miles west of Kirksville. State troopers identify the victim as Timmy Gutierrez, 45, of Kirksville. Investigators say...
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
ktvo.com
Thousand Hills State Park hiking trails reopening Friday
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — After being closed for almost a month, the decision has now been made to reopen the hiking trails at Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville. The trails were closed on July 29, 2022, as a precaution to keep the public safe after a reported sighting of wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, of Kirksville, in or near the state park.
ktvo.com
Memphis theft case closed
Memphis, Mo. — In a Friday news release, the Scotland County Sheriff's office announced that they are closing the theft case involving Ed's Machinery in early June. The suspect is thought to have used a phony $67,000 cashier's check, to steal a tractor and a hay rake. The sheriff's...
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
ktvo.com
Van Buren County CSD launching new state program to address teacher shortage
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Teacher shortages are impacting classrooms across the country, leading state officials to take several measures. In January, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program in response to the shortages. The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program was created to...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Threatening and Bribing Witnesses
An Ottumwa woman was arrested amid allegations that she threatened a witness and asked another witness to lie in court in exchange for money. 37-year-old Laquatta Ingram has been charged with suborning perjury, a Class D felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents say sometime between...
ktvo.com
Melvin Glen Graham, Jr., of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Melvin Graham, 89, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO on August 25, 2022. Melvin Graham, Jr. was born in Webster City, Iowa on January 16th, 1933, to Melvin and Wilma (Dingman) Graham. He was the eldest of 12 children with only 3 currently surviving. On May 27th, 1956, Melvin married Viola Boothe in Eagleville, MO and six children were born to this union. Melvin served in the U.S. Army as Corporal in the Medical Corp during the Korean Conflict. He operated a dozer the first six years of their marriage in Iowa on Interstate 80 and on Red Rock Dam and engaged in dairy farming. Melvin even worked for 5 years at Con-Agra. Melvin was frequently spotted at auctions. He loved antiques and hunting. Melvin’s chainsaw sharpening skills were just as impressive as a professional logger. He enjoyed playing his harmonica for his children and grandchildren.
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
kciiradio.com
Recent Scam Hits Jefferson County
A recent scam has been reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices. A caller claiming to be the Jefferson County Attorney informs individuals that they have missed either jury duty or a trial and requests payment to cover the fine. The caller is very aggressive and uses the real names of attorneys and judges. When making a confirmation call, the caller also uses the phone number of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.These are not calls from the Sheriff’s office.
