Officials confirm death in Connecticut of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week. Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found Tuesday in Derby...
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
CT Woman sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
Could air conditioning help prevent extreme violence in prisons? Research suggests so
To keep our cool this summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air conditioned spaces. But many people in prisons don't have that option. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating prisons in some southern states, trying to get to the root of persistent violence. And as Grant Blankenship of Georgia Public Broadcasting explains, they might take a look at the heat.
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
Doctors urge COVID vaccination for young children as school year starts
Physicians are urging parents who have adopted a wait-and-see approach to vaccinating their young children against COVID-19 to get the shot before school resumes, when kids will again be in close quarters and infection rates are expected to rise. “We want families to get their children vaccinated, especially before going...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
State comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon challenged Connecticut’s next governor and legislature this week to fully fund a pandemic bonus system for essential private-sector workers that appears short on funds. Scanlon, a Democratic state representative from Guilford, said it’s become clear that the $30 million that legislators and Gov. Ned...
Attorneys face questions about confidential records shared in Sandy Hook lawsuit
Attorneys defending Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut and Texas faced questions Thursday about their roles in the improper sharing of records marked “highly confidential.”. A Connecticut judge is holding disciplinary hearings in a Waterbury, Connecticut, courtroom to get to the bottom of how a file wrongly ended up...
Wildlife biologist breaks down mountain lion sightings in CT
Jason Hawley says his office gets lots of calls about mountain lions each year. “People often get very emotional about it,” Hawley says. “‘Hey, I know what I saw. I've seen bobcats before, this wasn't a bobcat.’ And it's a lose-lose situation, because there's really not a whole lot you can tell them in most cases that's going to change their mind.”
