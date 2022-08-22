ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could air conditioning help prevent extreme violence in prisons? Research suggests so

To keep our cool this summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air conditioned spaces. But many people in prisons don't have that option. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating prisons in some southern states, trying to get to the root of persistent violence. And as Grant Blankenship of Georgia Public Broadcasting explains, they might take a look at the heat.
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says

State comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon challenged Connecticut’s next governor and legislature this week to fully fund a pandemic bonus system for essential private-sector workers that appears short on funds. Scanlon, a Democratic state representative from Guilford, said it’s become clear that the $30 million that legislators and Gov. Ned...
Wildlife biologist breaks down mountain lion sightings in CT

Jason Hawley says his office gets lots of calls about mountain lions each year. “People often get very emotional about it,” Hawley says. “‘Hey, I know what I saw. I've seen bobcats before, this wasn't a bobcat.’ And it's a lose-lose situation, because there's really not a whole lot you can tell them in most cases that's going to change their mind.”
