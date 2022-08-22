Sheriff: Man struck, killed while running down highway in Liberty Township

A Fairfield man was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Route 129 in Liberty Township early Sunday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38, was declared dead at the scene, officials said in a news release Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said Winans was a passenger in a vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway. He and the driver were in the middle of a "domestic altercation" when the driver, who hasn't been identified, pulled the vehicle off to the side of the road, the sheriff's office said.

Both Winans and the driver were running down the roadway when Winans was struck by a vehicle, officials said. Emergency medical personnel attempted life saving measures at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

