The Five Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in All of New Hampshire
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol." I am not sure about...
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
New Hampshire Firefighters’ True Act of Kindness Turns Day Around for Woman in a Wheelchair
Scrolling through Facebook can do more harm than good sometimes. It feels like news lately is mainly negative and the headlines we see popping up can be disheartening. Social media can make things worse as you see people arguing, ignorant comments being made, and posts that can be discouraging. So,...
Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends
Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
Financial Website Lists Maine as One of the Best States for Women’s Rights
It was a solid showing for the state of Maine in a recent Women's Rights report. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the states with the best and worst records for women's rights. The Pine Tree State was listed as the 8th best state. Maine came...
A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine
You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense
I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
30 Under the Radar Restaurants in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post- you get the point. Its fun. Its quite adventurous. And, it always...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Massachusetts Man Gets Dumped, Offers Literally Anyone a ‘Hairy’ Job
We've all known for years that you can basically find anything on Craigslist and essentially do anything on Craigslist, too. Back in college, I rolled the dice with buying a package of 3 pairs of tickets to the Red Sox on Craigslist. After that, I rolled the dice even more (especially since it was after the days of the Craigslist Killer) and got my first apartment off Craigslist.
5 of the ‘Most Romantic’ Covered Bridges in Maine & New Hampshire
There is something about covered bridges that just says, "Kiss Me". Living in a time where we binge watch period pieces like "Bridgerton" and "Downton Abbey", makes us want to travel back in time. That time was so romantic and makes me think of two things, top hats and covered bridges.
How Much Money Should I Have in Savings as a 25-Year-Old Living in Maine?
I can’t be the only one that has Googled the generic question, “how much money should I have in my savings account?” just to see if I’m on the right track. The answer obviously changes based on the individual and their circumstances but it’s nice to know what the general consensus is.
Maine’s Iconic Lobster Festival Has Officially Announced Its 2023 Dates
It's never too early to start planning for the future. And, one of Maine's most iconic events just reminded us of that. Hey, look at that. We are already less than a year away from the 76th Annual Maine Lobster Festival. It's literally just right around the corner. The five-day...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
How Many Widespread Power Outages Has Maine Had In 2022?
Considering the State of Maine deals with between four and six months of snow and ice each year, it should be no surprise that we have the occasional power outage. Clearly, some of the more rural parts of the state are more prone to power outages. But, just how many...
Does Maine Need Laws For Dunkin’ Locations? Redditors Think So
We all know how annoying it can be waiting in a long line when going thru a drive-thru. However, it is even more annoying when we have yet to have our cup of caffeine and are waiting in line at Dunkin' for a cup of coffee. One positive thing about...
