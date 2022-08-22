ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Lakewood Makes History, Beats San Dimas At Home

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Quarterback Brayden Downen and his senior teammates have won games before, but on Friday night things were different for the Lakewood football program. The Lancers are playing their first games on campus since 2019, and they...
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. San Dimas, Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by JP Crawford, Class of 2013. After years of not having its own football stadium on campus ready to host games, Lakewood is back at the newly dedicated John Ford Stadium for the second consecutive week tonight against San Dimas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LAKEWOOD, CA
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Jefferson, Football

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The 1-0 Cabrillo Jaguars will look to surpass last year’s win total in week two, visiting a familiar opponent in the Jefferson High Democrats in Los Angeles. The Jags hosted this matchup last season, falling 50-20 at Jaguar Stadium.
LONG BEACH, CA
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Serra Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. You’d need a couple of PhDs in nutritional science to try and describe how bitter the taste was in Long Beach Poly’s mouth after their season-ending loss to Serra in last year’s CIF State playoffs. It was one of those losses that was taylor-made to stick in a team’s craw, and there’s no doubt that the Jackrabbits are hoping to put up a much different result Friday against the Cavaliers at Veterans Memorial Stadium in their home opener. The Bally Sports-televised game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased ahead of time at this link.
LONG BEACH, CA
PREVIEW: Compton vs Compton Centennial

Compton got the season off to a great start last week with a win over Dymally and they will be heavy favorites to go to 2-0 tonight as they host Compton Centennial at Compton College at 7 p.m. The two teams met last year in a 60-0 Compton High victory....
COMPTON, CA
Football: Millikan Loses Heartbreaker to Cathedral

Some losses hurt more than others, and Millikan’s close loss to Cathedral may as well have been a torture chamber for the Rams. It was a thrilling game with 10 lead changes, but Millikan made too many mistakes down the stretch and the Phantoms made too many big plays, and Millikan came up just a few points short in a 39-38 loss.
LONG BEACH, CA
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cathedral, Football

After a blowout win in their season opener, the Millikan Rams will make their DeHaven Stadium debut on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Rams took care of Santa Ana last Friday, 62-13, and will face a different challenge against the Phantoms from the Angelus League. Junior quarterback Myles Jackson...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Poly Football vs Serra Game, Ticket Info

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. We’ve been getting lots of questions this week about the Long Beach Poly vs. Serra game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It’s Poly’s home opener and a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup with a big crowd expected. The game will also be televised on Bally Sports (formerly Fox Sports).
LONG BEACH, CA
FEATURE: Long Beach Poly’s Darius Curry is the One

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Darius Curry wears number one for a reason. The junior Long Beach Poly quarterback is the one who stayed, the rare elite high school QB who’s...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach, CA
