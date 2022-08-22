Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Compton vs Compton Centennial
Compton got the season off to a great start last week with a win over Dymally and they will be heavy favorites to go to 2-0 tonight as they host Compton Centennial at Compton College at 7 p.m. The two teams met last year in a 60-0 Compton High victory....
Soccer: Laskey, Högberg Score For Long Beach State In Disappointing Draw
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. A pair of quality goals in each half from Summer Laskey and Felicia Jastré Högberg gave Long Beach State women’s soccer a lead on Thursday night at George Allen Field.
Football: Millikan Loses Heartbreaker to Cathedral
Some losses hurt more than others, and Millikan’s close loss to Cathedral may as well have been a torture chamber for the Rams. It was a thrilling game with 10 lead changes, but Millikan made too many mistakes down the stretch and the Phantoms made too many big plays, and Millikan came up just a few points short in a 39-38 loss.
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cathedral, Football
After a blowout win in their season opener, the Millikan Rams will make their DeHaven Stadium debut on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Rams took care of Santa Ana last Friday, 62-13, and will face a different challenge against the Phantoms from the Angelus League. Junior quarterback Myles Jackson...
Long Beach Poly Football vs Serra Game, Ticket Info
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. We’ve been getting lots of questions this week about the Long Beach Poly vs. Serra game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It’s Poly’s home opener and a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup with a big crowd expected. The game will also be televised on Bally Sports (formerly Fox Sports).
FEATURE: Long Beach Poly’s Darius Curry is the One
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Darius Curry wears number one for a reason. The junior Long Beach Poly quarterback is the one who stayed, the rare elite high school QB who’s...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Serra Football, Jordan vs Peninsula, St. Anthony vs Mayfair, Wilson vs Redondo Union
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Serra, Jordan and Peninsula, St. Anthony and Mayfair, and Wilson and Redondo Union. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. except for Poly which is at 7:30 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs San Diego State NCAA Soccer
We’ll have live updates on the soccer game between Long Beach State and San Diego State after kickoff at 7pm. Click here to read our preview of the game. A really disappointing way for that game to end but still a lot of positives to take away for @LBSUSoccer.
