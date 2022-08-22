ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Retirement didn't take, so Royal China founders are coming back with new Uptown restaurant

The former home of Jung’s Golden Dragon II, closed since May, will soon be serving Chinese cuisine again as new owners with a long family history in local food take over. Shirley and Tang Lee ran Royal China restaurant in Metairie for more than four decades before selling the business late last year. At the time they said they would retire. Retirement did not take however.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: LaToya Cantrell was right to show concern for convicted teen carjacker, family

This may anger and offend some of you. I hope it gives some of you second thoughts. Mayor LaToya Cantrell was right to show concern and care for an accused and convicted teen carjacker and his family. If I was in trouble, or if someone I love were in trouble, I would want to know who was with me. I doubt I’d ask people to endorse something wrong; I’d want those who care about me to support me, not my actions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A church revival kicks off fall in Slidell

The Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church's 2022 Fall Revival will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 6-8 nightly in Slidell. Three speakers, all preaching on "Refreshing the Household of God," will include pastors Gary Wood, of the host church; Henry L. Burnett, also of the host church; and Leonard E. Craft, of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Midsummer Mardi Gras parade to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade 2022, a foot procession and party presented by the Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous and Kinky) on Saturday, will begin 30 minutes earlier than previously announced, according to parade organizers. The annual event, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but will begin marching at 7:30 pm. No reason was given for the change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

