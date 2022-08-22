Read full article on original website
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Edward Buckles, Jr. was just 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and changed his home forever. His new documentary is his attempt to unpack the trauma of that childhood experience.
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NOLA.com
Retirement didn't take, so Royal China founders are coming back with new Uptown restaurant
The former home of Jung’s Golden Dragon II, closed since May, will soon be serving Chinese cuisine again as new owners with a long family history in local food take over. Shirley and Tang Lee ran Royal China restaurant in Metairie for more than four decades before selling the business late last year. At the time they said they would retire. Retirement did not take however.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Brad Pitt's Hollywood touch was no match for New Orleans' harsh conditions
Actor Brad Pitt set out to make it right. Instead he made it wrong. Seventeen years have piled on since Hurricane Katrina, so it’s easy to forget how some of America’s biggest names reached out to help a wounded New Orleans. They showered the city with benefits and big ideas, and in many cases, they left behind a lasting legacy.
NOLA.com
For $5.5M, this Audubon Place mansion offers gilded ceilings, a commanding staircase and a posh pool
It's grand living in one of New Orleans' most exclusive enclaves. The stately mansion at 28 Audubon Place, built in 1915, holds six bedrooms and 6½ baths in the main home and the pool house, with a three-car garage off of St. Charles Avenue next to Tulane University. The...
NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NOLA.com
Trash complaints soar in Algiers, Uptown, Mid-City amid 'chronic' service failures; re-bid possible
As Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration finalizes new sanitation contracts covering one half of New Orleans, faltering service in the other half of the city has officials contemplating a change there, too. Richard's Disposal, which hauls residential trash in Algiers, Uptown and Mid-City, has amassed 4,214 complaints for missed pickups...
NOLA.com
The Waiting: Police emergency response times skyrocket as officers flee NOPD
Mark Mascar lay huddled with his dog, Lotus, under a van parked near his home in Mid-City, pleading on his cell phone for police. “I’m in danger! They’re chasing me with a gun!” he told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 9 a.m. on May 30. He’d been waiting nine minutes before he implored, “Is someone coming or not?”
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018
Ramona Brown Age Progression Photo - Age 37Facebook. In February 2018, a woman contacted the New Orleans Police Department to report her sister, Ramona Brown missing. She said Ramona vanished in 1984. WWLTV created an investigative series focused on the disappearance of Ramona Brown.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: LaToya Cantrell was right to show concern for convicted teen carjacker, family
This may anger and offend some of you. I hope it gives some of you second thoughts. Mayor LaToya Cantrell was right to show concern and care for an accused and convicted teen carjacker and his family. If I was in trouble, or if someone I love were in trouble, I would want to know who was with me. I doubt I’d ask people to endorse something wrong; I’d want those who care about me to support me, not my actions.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at edge of Algiers Point, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting around lunchtime Friday near the edge of Algiers Point, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 11:52 a.m. at Teche Street and Red Allen Way (map), authorities said. The man was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
A church revival kicks off fall in Slidell
The Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church's 2022 Fall Revival will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 6-8 nightly in Slidell. Three speakers, all preaching on "Refreshing the Household of God," will include pastors Gary Wood, of the host church; Henry L. Burnett, also of the host church; and Leonard E. Craft, of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Slidell.
NOLA.com
Midsummer Mardi Gras parade to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade 2022, a foot procession and party presented by the Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous and Kinky) on Saturday, will begin 30 minutes earlier than previously announced, according to parade organizers. The annual event, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but will begin marching at 7:30 pm. No reason was given for the change.
CommCare Corp to aquire Notre Dame Health system, St. Anthony's Gardens
NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans has reached an agreement with CommCare Corporation to have the company that specializes in skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in the state acquire the Notre Dame Health System and St. Anthony's Gardens in Covington. The Notre Dame Health System has provided...
