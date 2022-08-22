ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering.

Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco .

Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”.

The footage later shows what appears to be a police officer speaking to the father.

Speaking to ABC7 , the father chose to only be named as Shawn. “I just think it’s time to move forward, the kids need to see faces, they need to see people smiling, they need to have a brighter outlook on the future in general,” he said.

He said he filmed the video to be able to share the interaction with fellow parents. He added that his son has developmental and sensory problems and struggles to keep his mask on.

“I’m watching my son. I’m waking him up every day to go to school, get turned away with tears in his eyes,” the father said. “He doesn’t know what’s going on, he’s visibly upset, visibly dishevelled by getting turned away and rejected.”

The father’s lawyer, Tracy Henderson of the California Parents Union, claimed that the school violated the law when they sent the child home.

“The school’s authority in a situation of public health issues, by law, is only to send a sick child home,” she told the local TV station.

Following the publication of the video, the school board changed the policy to make masking optional at a meeting on Thursday evening.

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said that “we are now in the medium tier, so starting tomorrow, we are now in ‘masks optional’ for students,” according to ABC7 .

Dr Rudolph noted that 50 students and 12 members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in just the first five days of school.

Masks will still be mandatory on buses, at larger events and for those visiting schools.

“He basically looked like a PTSD victim,” Shawn told Fox. “He was inconsolable for about two hours.”

According to Fox News Digital, the boy attended class on Friday after the change in school policy.

Dr Rudolph said in a statement that he supports Principal Williams and the officer, adding that it was “very unfortunate” that Shawn chose to record the encounter despite Ms Williams requesting that he refrain from doing so on several occasions, according to Mountain View Voice.

“This parent worked with an advocacy group outside Mountain View to create a professional video in order to nationally shame a public servant doing her job while maintaining a safe and orderly school,” Dr Rudolph said.

“There’s so much nasty politics and dangerous rhetoric and ideologies out there. We’re bringing a target to our district when we do that,” board member Chris Chiang said during the meeting on Thursday, seemingly in reference to the video.

Comments / 850

Tara Smits-Sonne
4d ago

If masks are still being pushed after 2 years I wouldn't even bother to send my kids to school there or anywhere. It was never necessary in the first place to wear one. They don't prevent you from getting Covid but they do make it harder for children to learn. It makes it harder for children to hear the words being spoken and for them to see how to pronounce their words. At this point it's not about health anymore there's a much more selfish agenda being pushed here. If parents choose to let their children wear one that's their choice to do so, it should have always been a choice period. The need to control everyone's moves here is getting old and most of us are awake and can see what's going on now. May God bring to light what's happening here so more people are aware of the evil that is going on.

Reply(124)
515
Wes Hupp
4d ago

we were told at the beginning of the pandemic that only n95 masks would be effective in preventing the transmission of covid-19. is the school providing n95 masks for the students? most places only provide a frenzy surgical mask. which would be too big for a 4-year-old to be effective anyway. I have been on airlines this year and most people do that wear a mask, and I don't hear a lot of press about people getting covid on airplanes. the whole thing is a shame. 12 of the educators have tested positive for covid? I guess their mask wearing hasn't been effective. but instead the school acts like a bunch of Nazis terrorizing little children.

Reply(23)
179
over.and.under. IT
4d ago

California was ok with millions of unvetted illegals but punish americans??? build a wall around California!!

Reply(21)
337
 

