ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43K8Cy_0hQqFAOB00

HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment.

Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported.

The little girl’s parents told police they went to sleep late Saturday night, and when they woke up their daughter was missing and the door to their apartment was open, KHOU reported. A resident of the apartment complex told officers they saw a man with the young girl.

The little girl’s mother told KPRC that a video shows Hernandez calling out to the child and luring her to his car, a Nissan Xterra, with a cat.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through, with a few hours not knowing where their little baby girl is,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KTRK. “It’s just tough. But we’re so glad, blessed. Thank God the baby is OK.”

Officers eventually tracked Hernandez when they found his vehicle approximately one block from where the girl was taken, KHOU reported. A manager at a nearby motel told officers that Hernandez rented a room Sunday morning.

Police told KPRC the child and suspect are not related.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight

Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
106K+
Followers
120K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy