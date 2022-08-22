Read full article on original website
Workers ask for more security at commissioners’ offices
Workers at the Trumbull County Commissioners' offices are asking for more security following an incident last month.
Nearly half of Cleveland income tax refunds processed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four months after Tax Day, the city of Cleveland is nearing the halfway mark in issuing income tax refunds to an estimated 5,000 people who requested them for 2021. Cleveland’s Central Collection Agency has now paid out 2,330 refunds to individuals, totaling $3.4 million, Income Tax...
Event gets local students school-ready
Valley students are more prepared for school, thanks to the United Way.
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to […] The post Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
School supply giveaway at local mall
There's a Back To School Bash in Hermitage Wednesday.
Men welcome Youngstown students back to school
It's a way for men to show students there are people who care about them and are rooting for them.
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
Why are electric bills so high in Ohio? And what is NOPEC?
Customers are being charged 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the comparative rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt-hour from Malicki's electricity provider, The Illuminating Company, which is part of FirstEnergy Corp.
WKYC TV3 surprised Gurney Elementary School’s Jackie Gerber as a 3News Education Station All-Star Teacher
WKYC TV3 recognized Gurney Elementary School’s Intervention Specialist Jackie Gerber as a 3News Education Station All-Star Teacher. A news feature aired the morning of the District’s first day of school on Thursday, August 18 during the 3News Morning Newscast. Principal Rachel Jones nominated Gerber saying, “Mrs. Jackie Gerber...
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
Local K-9 officer passes away
Township officials announced on Facebook that "Dany" passed away.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station in Warren
A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.
Chardon Local Schools News
Chock full of back-to-school updates, financial data, capital improvement projects and more is the District’s first 2022-23 edition of the Topper Talk e-Newsletter, released on Aug. 15. The link to this latest edition can be accessed from the news page of https://www.chardonschools.org. Topper Talk was recognized with a 2022...
Big changes underway along Ohio Turnpike: What you can expect amid removal of gates at toll plazas, lane conversions
BEREA, Ohio — Changes are currently in progress along the Ohio Turnpike in what is being called “the largest construction project” in the roadway’s history since the years leading up to its completion in 1955. It’s a project that involves lane conversions, the removal of gates...
After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won
Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
New Mahoning County humane agents sworn in
Both Jane MacMurchy and Brittany Price took their oaths on Monday from probate Judge Robert Rusu, effectively tripling the number of trained agents working for Animal Charity of Ohio.
Northeast Ohio reacts to Biden's student loan debt forgiveness proposal
Northeast Ohio students and residents had mixed reactions to President Biden's proposal Wednesday to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt.
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case
The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson.
USPS Akron hiring for multiple positions with pay up to $27.52 per hour: How to apply
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 26, 2022. The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Akron is looking to fill positions that range in pay from $17.32 per hour to $27.52 per hour. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
