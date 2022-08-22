Read full article on original website
Conserving Arkansas agriculture: The Inflation Reduction Act
Our rain dances have finally come to fruition. After months of crippling drought and triple-digit heat, Arkansas agricultural producers have been blessed with a break from the dry conditions. But the relief, while welcome, is only temporary. A more promising development for Arkansas farmers and ranchers is the passage of...
United Way of NWA promotes 2 to lead fast-growing Arkansas 211 service
Lowell-based nonprofit United Way of Northwest Arkansas announced the appointments Tuesday (Aug. 23) of Dallas Mudd and Christina Hinds to new positions with Arkansas 211. Mudd was named executive director, and Hinds is vice president of business development. Their jobs reflect the expansion of 211 services throughout the state. Arkansas...
Women’s Foundation of Arkansas selects 3 with NEA ties for Byrd internship program
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) has announced its 2022 participants in the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program. Three of the 25 internship participants are Arkansas State University current or former students. Designed for college-aged women of color pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the program gives...
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 16.75% in August report
Inflation continues to boost sales tax revenue in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities, which cumulatively reported a 16.75% gain from a year ago in their August data. The combined revenue reported in August totaled $9.216 million, a monthly record for the region in August. Year-to-date through the August report,...
AmeriCorps announces food security initiative in Arkansas
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, announced more than $255,000 in grant funding to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program’s food security initiative over the next three years. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan....
