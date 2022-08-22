ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

talkbusiness.net

Conserving Arkansas agriculture: The Inflation Reduction Act

Our rain dances have finally come to fruition. After months of crippling drought and triple-digit heat, Arkansas agricultural producers have been blessed with a break from the dry conditions. But the relief, while welcome, is only temporary. A more promising development for Arkansas farmers and ranchers is the passage of...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

United Way of NWA promotes 2 to lead fast-growing Arkansas 211 service

Lowell-based nonprofit United Way of Northwest Arkansas announced the appointments Tuesday (Aug. 23) of Dallas Mudd and Christina Hinds to new positions with Arkansas 211. Mudd was named executive director, and Hinds is vice president of business development. Their jobs reflect the expansion of 211 services throughout the state. Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 16.75% in August report

Inflation continues to boost sales tax revenue in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities, which cumulatively reported a 16.75% gain from a year ago in their August data. The combined revenue reported in August totaled $9.216 million, a monthly record for the region in August. Year-to-date through the August report,...
talkbusiness.net

AmeriCorps announces food security initiative in Arkansas

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, announced more than $255,000 in grant funding to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program’s food security initiative over the next three years. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan....
ARKANSAS STATE

