27 First News
Daniel Lorell Simpson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Lorell Simpson, Sr., 49, formerly of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 8:18 p.m. at his residencein Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born January 15, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Willie L. and Shirley A. Brown Simpson, residing in...
27 First News
Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
27 First News
Karen Ann Black, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson. Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls,...
27 First News
Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
27 First News
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
27 First News
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
27 First News
Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch. Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology...
27 First News
Benjamin James Phillips, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips...
27 First News
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
27 First News
John Stanley Zelinka, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Zelinka, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor. John was born December 12, 1934, the son of the late Stanley Patrick Zelinka and Jennie Pauline Cikovich Zelinka and lived in the area most of his life. He was a...
27 First News
Charles Grimm, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm. He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career. Chip was a...
27 First News
Rose Marie Lamberti, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Lamberti, 90, of Pollock Avenue died Friday, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. She was born on September 30, 1931 in Calabria, Italy a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Lugozza) Pugliese. She was married to the late...
27 First News
Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
27 First News
Ronald Charles Garvey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey. After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as...
27 First News
Margaret A. Hudak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec. She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and...
27 First News
Richard P. “Dick” Regano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Regano 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hospice House. Richard was born on June 29, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrony Regano. A 1954 graduate of South High School, Richard was...
27 First News
Donna Marie Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Jones, 86 of Youngstown, Ohio, died early Monday morning, August 22, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Donna was born July 14, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clyde A. and Violet (Jennings) Thompson. She graduated from Chaney High School...
27 First News
James M. Francis, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Francis, 86, of Boardman died Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland with his family by his side. He was born July 31, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Howard and Jeanette (Norton) Francis and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Donna G. Redman-Provitt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna G. Redman-Provitt, 66, departed this life suddenly Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the feisty daughter of Thomas Freeman and Ruth Reed Greenlee. Donna was blessed with a stepmother, June Freeman and second father, Walter Greenlee. She was also her grandmother, Florena’s shadow, following her wherever she went and trying to do whatever she did (good or bad).
27 First News
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
