Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

United Way of Iredell adds three agencies to fall campaign

United Way announced the addition of 3 new agency partners for its fall 2022 Unite Iredell campaign. Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) provides temporary housing and support services for homeless women and children. Iredell County 4-H where youth complete projects in areas such as STEM, agriculture, healthy living, citizenship and more....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Take a step back in 'The Time Machine' at the Hiddenite Center

The Hiddenite Center will be hosting a Celebration Family Night. Join The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center for dinner and a family friendly show on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. “The Time Machine” will be presented by Atlantic Coast...
County
Iredell County, NC
Statesville, NC
Society
City
Statesville, NC
City
Barium Springs, NC
Iredell County, NC
Society
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville home sale helps fight cancer

One new home in M/I Homes’ Heritage at Neel Ranch community has an especially meaningful purpose. More than $200,000 from the sale of the Mooresville home will benefit Pelotonia, a leading national nonprofit that funds innovative cancer research. M/I Homes, one of the nation’s larger homebuilders, is building benefit...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year.  District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code.  Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident

A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Alexis Owens

Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
ROPER, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Albemarle Regional Health announces new director

Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
ALBEMARLE, NC

