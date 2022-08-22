Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
United Way of Iredell adds three agencies to fall campaign
United Way announced the addition of 3 new agency partners for its fall 2022 Unite Iredell campaign. Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) provides temporary housing and support services for homeless women and children. Iredell County 4-H where youth complete projects in areas such as STEM, agriculture, healthy living, citizenship and more....
Statesville Record & Landmark
A legacy of faith, family and farming: Bob Stamey remembered for leaving the world a better place
The list of people from Statesville that have gone on to make an impact on the global scale is not a very long one, but with the service he provided to millions of people all around the world, Robert “Bob” Stamey is one of those people. A pillar...
WBTV
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Take a step back in 'The Time Machine' at the Hiddenite Center
The Hiddenite Center will be hosting a Celebration Family Night. Join The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center for dinner and a family friendly show on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. “The Time Machine” will be presented by Atlantic Coast...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville home sale helps fight cancer
One new home in M/I Homes’ Heritage at Neel Ranch community has an especially meaningful purpose. More than $200,000 from the sale of the Mooresville home will benefit Pelotonia, a leading national nonprofit that funds innovative cancer research. M/I Homes, one of the nation’s larger homebuilders, is building benefit...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (9) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
WBTV
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Iredell County are scrambling to find transportation to and from school just days before the new school year begins. Families at schools including Lake Norman High School and Woodland Heights Middle School were informed Thursday night some students won’t have bus service come Monday.
Emergency department at Davis Regional Medical Center closed
The closure comes as the hospital transitions to a full-time behavioral health facility, but staff members there are angry with a lack of communication from hospital leaders.
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year. District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code. Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Iredell mugshots: Aug. 18-24
Sponsored by Ashley Cannon, Attorney At Law, PLLC. Iredell mugshots: Top bond amounts, Aug. 18-24. Scroll down to see the photos.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Alexis Owens
Roper’s own Alexis Owens works as a financial services manager at State Employees Credit Union where she does her best to look after the interests of their customer base and assist her fellow employees in doing the same. After graduating from Creswell High School in 2013 Owens went on...
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Regional Health announces new director
Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 North Carolina storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
