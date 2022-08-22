Read full article on original website
464 students awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year
The eighth cohort of Build Dakota Scholarship Fund students will begin classes this month (Aug. 2022), helping to fill the gap of essential workforce needs for South Dakota. Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical colleges to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals. The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
Build Your Base program launches in South Dakota for 2022-23 school year
Athletes from 55 South Dakota high schools and seven universities and their communities will benefit from the Build Your Base Program throughout the 2022-23 sports season. The collaborative program written in partnership between Sanford Health, the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) utilizes BEEF as its premier protein and instills positive whole plate nutrition concepts for athletes and their families. The partnership is moving into its fifth year and provides online educational material and resources.
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19, 2022. The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG.
Farm Rescue adds Illinois to service footprint
Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families who have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster, will soon be adding Illinois to its growing list of service states. Operations will begin with spring planting assistance in...
Dakota State University sharing in $3M in grants to help entrepreneurs combat increase in cyberattacks
This week (Aug. 23, 2022) the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced nearly $3 million in new grant funding for three state delegates– one of which is South Dakota– to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Dakota State University in Madison, SD, is getting just shy...
South Dakota brand inspection rules differ on each side of the Missouri River
You might think cattle rustlin’ disappeared with the days of the Old West, but it’s still happening in this modern day and age. State Brand Inspector Kyle Rossow says cattle inspection requirements at sale barns are different depending on which side of the state you’re on. Rossow...
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Lakota Vogel appointed to USDA Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development
The Executive Director of the Four Bands Community Fund, Inc., based in Eagle Butte, has been selected to be a member of a newly established subcommittee in the US Department of Agriculture. Lakota Vogel is one of 12 people chosen– out of around 500 applications– to help guide the work...
Water/wastewater assistance available for South Dakota residents
Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. “Water/wastewater service is key to maintaining a habitable and healthy home,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “If your...
DANR doing stakeholder outreach for Surface Water Quality Standards; Virtual meeting set for Aug. 30
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is seeking public participation in a virtual meeting to introduce and discuss proposed changes to the Surface Water Quality Standards in the Chapter 74:51 of the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD). The meeting will include a DANR presentation explaining...
Inflation’s harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.” As the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park, some of the very problems Fed officials are grappling with — high inflation, soaring rental costs and home prices, and stark economic inequality — are plainly visible near the idyllic setting.
