Shakira fans hit out at Gerard Piqué as he’s photographed with new ‘girlfriend’ three months after split

Shakira fans have criticised her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend , three months after his split from the singer.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer was pictured with his alleged new partner, Clara Chia Marti, while at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

In the video captured by Spanish news outlet Socialite , Piqué could be seen with his arm around Marti, while he leans his head down and they exchange a kiss.

The publication reported that Marti was a 23-year-old PR student who works for Komos, Pique’s sports and media investment group.

On Twitter, many fans of Shakira showed their support, before critcising Pique for dating someone much younger than him. He shares two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Shakira.

“Shakira is stuck in a city she doesn’t want to be in, taking care of her kids, and forced to put her career on hold,” one wrote. “Meanwhile Gerard Piqué is living freely... Disgusting.”

Another wrote: “Shakira is one of the most loved, beautiful and good in the world. Shakira, you deserve only the best and we are all with you!”

In June, Shakira’s public relations firm released a statement to announce her and Piqué’s separation .

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the singer and her now ex-boyfriend said at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

At the time, reports, surfaced in the Spanish media, suggested that Piqué had moved out of the family home in Barcelona and was living by himself.