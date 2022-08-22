ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

cpr.org

The sounds of a new mountain bike park in Colorado Springs

Sweeping berms and rocky jumps make up just part of the new mountain bike park in Cresta Open Space in southwestern Colorado Springs. The park offers a variety of features for riders looking to hone their skills or those simply wishing for a slow meander down a trail. The park opened at the beginning of August and, according to coach Ron Chitthum, it's already seeing a lot of traffic from riders from Cheyenne Mountain Highschool’s mountain bike team.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
PUEBLO, CO
cpr.org

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs launches a giraffe care and conservation program

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is creating the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe. The program aims to increase animal welfare and respond to emergency situations. In part, the center will help train giraffes to assist in their own veterinary care and support emergency communication by creating an online network between giraffe experts, zoos and other agencies around the world.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs

The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO

