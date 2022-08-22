Read full article on original website
cpr.org
The sounds of a new mountain bike park in Colorado Springs
Sweeping berms and rocky jumps make up just part of the new mountain bike park in Cresta Open Space in southwestern Colorado Springs. The park offers a variety of features for riders looking to hone their skills or those simply wishing for a slow meander down a trail. The park opened at the beginning of August and, according to coach Ron Chitthum, it's already seeing a lot of traffic from riders from Cheyenne Mountain Highschool’s mountain bike team.
The City of Pueblo bringing in extra dumpsters and street sweepers for fair
The City of Pueblo is bringing in reinforcements to keep the streets free of trash during the Colorado State Fair.
multihousingnews.com
Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility
The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
cpr.org
One southern Colorado city will pay $65,000 for locking a man out of the ‘virtual town square’
A Colorado Springs resident has settled a lawsuit against the city of Woodland Park and its former police chief for $65,000 after he was blocked from the police department’s Facebook page. It’s one of the largest settlements in a case where a public official blocked someone on Facebook, according...
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
cpr.org
The cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up as inflation and building costs hinder new building
The average cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up nearly 10 percent over this time last year. Renting one now will cost you an average of nearly $1,600 a month. That’s a $900 increase over the last ten years. A new report from Ron Throupe, a...
KRDO
Pueblo passed an ordinance to let e-bikes on trails
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance that will some electronic vehicles to be operated on certain paths and trails that were currently designed for bicyclists and pedestrians. This ordinance includes electronic bikes, scooters, and other specified electronic vehicles. The speed limit will be 20mph. Residents,...
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
cpr.org
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs launches a giraffe care and conservation program
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is creating the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe. The program aims to increase animal welfare and respond to emergency situations. In part, the center will help train giraffes to assist in their own veterinary care and support emergency communication by creating an online network between giraffe experts, zoos and other agencies around the world.
coloradosprings.com
Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Pueblo County Commissioners discuss settlement agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Pueblo County Commissioners discussed the recent settlement agreement regarding the Comanche 3 power plant. According to officials, the state's push for clean energy is what prompted the closure of the Comanche-3 Power Plant in Pueblo. Officials say the Comanche 3 power plant is the...
KRDO
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs tests positive for blue-green algae
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced Tuesday that Pikeview Reservoir in central Colorado Springs has tested positive for blue-green algae. CSU said the popular spot is still safe for fishing, but humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. Anglers are also...
cpr.org
A former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson takes the leadership reigns at Care & Share in Colorado Springs
One in seven people in southern Colorado face food insecurity, according to Care & Share Food Bank, which serves 31 counties across the region. It currently has distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and will open a third center in Alamosa in September. The organization recently hired Nathan Springer,...
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
Pueblo West neighborhood pleads for pothole repairs, but will have to wait
It’s an annual concern for this Pueblo West neighborhood, potholes in every direction. This year they are getting even bigger. Homeowners reached out to News5 to find out when they can expect a fix.
