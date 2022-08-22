Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
deseret.com
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
deseret.com
After state strikes island idea, what’s next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University in Orem — finds a new appreciation for it.
I was attacked by a mountain lion – how I escaped the horror encounter and made sure I survived to film the aftermath
A WOMAN said her biggest fear came true in Utah when she was attacked by a mountain lion while hunting. Laurien Elsholz said that she was near Rush Valley in Tooele County when the mountain lion grabbed her leg on Saturday. "I am so lucky I got away from this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
Look: Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
New Utah prison facing backlog into the thousands of prescription refills for inmates
The Utah Department of Corrections has hit a snag in its new inmate prescription management program, causing a backlog of thousands of prescriptions that have yet to be filled, officials say. The problems arose as the department migrated its data to a new program called Fusion. "A lot of the...
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
KIMT
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
deseret.com
High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout
The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Tri-City Herald
This monster Idaho fish was more than just a record. It was an unexpected species
I’ve said it a hundred times — one of my favorite things about fishing is that you never know what could happen on any given trip. Fruitland angler Paul Newman can attest, thanks to his state-record blue catfish that has to rank as one of the most unusual catches in Idaho history.
Comments / 1