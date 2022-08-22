ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal With Showtime

By Joe Otterson
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson , the creators of the hit series “ Yellowjackets ,” have signed an overall deal with Showtime .

In addition to creating “Yellowjackets,” Lyle and Nickerson serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the Showtime series, with Jonathan Lisco also serving as executive producer and co-showrunner.

“Ashley and Bart are not only great writers, but they are also wildly original thinkers and creators,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “I’m not sure I would want to go camping with them, but I sure as hell love working with them, and I’m thrilled they will be working at Showtime for years to come.”

“Yellowjackets” has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards for its inaugural season, including best drama series, best actress for Melanie Lynskey, and best supporting actress for Christina Ricci. Lyle and Nickerson are also nominated twice in the best writing for a drama series category.

“We are beyond grateful for Showtime’s partnership, advocacy, and vision throughout this whole process,” Lyle and Nickerson said. “David Nevins, Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the whole team believed in the potential of Yellowjackets and have been tenaciously supportive of us from the very beginning. We couldn’t imagine a better place to have landed (pun intended) and are thrilled to be continuing this journey with them. Buzz buzz buzz.”

“Yellowjackets” was renewed for a second season in December 2021. The second season will begin production shortly. In addition to their work on “Yellowjackets,” Lyle and Nickerson are known for working on shows like “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” “Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico,” and “The Originals.”

They are repped by UTA, Grandview, and The Nord Group.

