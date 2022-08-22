ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas University To Offer New Course On Taylor Swift

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Students at one Texas university will soon be able to take a Taylor Swift course, according to KXAN . Students at the University of Texas at Austin will be able to dive into the artist's discography to study her lyricism and songwriting skills.

The course is being taught to undergraduates in the Liberal Arts Honors program by English professor Elizabeth Scala .

Scala said, "I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting, both topically but also formally in terms of how she uses references, metaphors, and clever manipulations of words."

Scala says that what makes the artist's songs a good foundation for the course is that Swift is an autobiographical and topical songwriter. A course announcement says that the course will look at “literary traditions and forms through a distinctly contemporary lens."

This isn't the only course Texas State University will be offering based around a celebrity. Beginning in 2023, the university will offer "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity."

