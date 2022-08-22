ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murders pile up as cartels battle for control of Tijuana’s drug-trafficking corridor

By Salvador Rivera
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMlRK_0hQqCnVl00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The ongoing struggle between drug cartels fighting for control of Tijuana’s lucrative drug market has led to another bloody year in the Mexican border city.

On Friday and Saturday, there were a total of 18 murders recorded in the city of Tijuana, bringing the total for the year to 1,224, according to the Baja California Attorney General’s office .

In the month of August alone, there have been 126 murders or suspicious homicides.

Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico

At its current pace, the city of Tijuana will reach 1,917 homicides for the year, a number city and state leaders were hoping to much lower for 2022.

The city has averaged more than 2,000 killings for the previous three years.

The Drug Enforcement Adminisration has said the war between three separate drug cartels vying for control of the Tijuana drug-trafficking corridor and its proximity to California is the main reason for the city’s elevated murder rate.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Since the start of the year, Mexican National Guard troops have been posted throughout the city of Tijuana, hoping their presence would serve as a deterrent.

Due in part to the violence in Tijuana and Baja California, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans planning to visit Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

UPDATE: Texas girl found near Mexico border after abduction

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was canceled Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station. Police said the child was found safe in Hogg County near the Mexico border. Authorities said an investigation was ongoing. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, according to the […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man jailed, accused of indecency with a child, other charges

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest Tuesday. He was also charged with five counts of indecency with a child Thursday, according to jail records. Matthew Beberniss, 51, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at a location in the county. EverythingLubbock.com obtained a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Tijuana#Murder#Violent Crime#U S Mexico#Mexican National Guard#The U S State Department#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy