Arvada, CO

19-year-old accused of pointing what looked like a rifle at a security guard

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Jovanni Chavez-Nava, 19, of Arvada faces a charge for felony menacing after Weld County Sheriff's Office says he pointed what looked like a rifle at an armed security guard at a party near Keenesburg. When investigators eventually caught Nava, they searched his truck, and a tire iron that could possibly look like a rifle from afar was all that was found in the vehicle Nava was driving.

WELD COUNTY

According to the WCSO press release, deputies responded to the 35000 block of Weld County Road of Weld County Road 16, east of Keenesburg and south of Roggen, where a security guard said he fired his handgun at a black pickup truck after he says Nava drove by and pointed a rifle at him.

Investigators learned Nava had been kicked out of the party by the guard for fighting. It was roughly 30 minutes later Nava was accused of driving by the party and pulling a rifle on the guard as the barrel rested on the passenger side door. That's when the guard says he pulled his gun and fired 11 shots at the truck Nava was driving.

Nava got away from the scene at that point, but he was eventually caught by Denver police when he crashed the truck in the 5500 block of Troy Street.  Nava told DPD he lost control of the truck because he was getting away from people who shot at him near Keenesburg.

Police held Nava until Weld County deputies could meet them at the crash, and investigators found 10 bullet holes on the truck. Nava would not speak to deputies, but he let them search the truck, and they did not find a rifle. But they did find a tire iron in the back seat of the pickup. In the press release, WCSO said when pointed at someone, it could resemble the appearance of a long gun.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call WCSO at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Denver, CO
