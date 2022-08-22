Read full article on original website
Related
Is a backpack a personal item?
Whether you’re planning your next business trip or you’re getting ready for the vacation of a lifetime, getting everything packed is one of the most stressful aspects of a trip. You have to make sure you have everything you need, know what types of bags you can bring without getting charged extra, and divide everything up between your check bags, carry-on bags, and personal items. What a buzzkill. If you’re anything like me, this is also when you start worrying about whether or not your favorite backpack is going to count as a personal item or if you’re going to...
How big can your personal item be if you’re flying Southwest?
Let's dive in and find out everything you want to know about Southwest's personal item rules.
Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach
The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
What should airlines offer you when flights are delayed and canceled?
When an airline cancels or delays your flight, what does it owe you? Passenger rights advocates have dozens of ideas for federal regulators to impose on airlines in response to the growing anger among travelers.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0