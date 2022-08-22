Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Wildfire near Silcott Road 100% contained
Update 4:15 p.m. - ACFD1 Chief Noel Hardin reports the Blankenship Fire is fully contained. Asotin County Fire District #1 responded to a reported fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Noel Hardin, crews were able to build a fire line...
KLEWTV
Pullman Police: Chubbs is back home, wasn't stolen
Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears told KLEW News on Thursday, that they have confirmed Chubbs the dog is back home safe and sound. At first, the report sounded like a stranger had stolen the dog. But there may have been some miscommunication or misunderstanding from the reporting party, who was...
KLEWTV
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
KLEWTV
Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School
This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
