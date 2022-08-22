ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

School districts add safety precautions as students return to class

JOHNSTON, Iowa — As students return to the classroom this morning, Johnston and West Des Moines Community Schools are taking steps to make their campuses more secure. Lynn Meadows, the director of communications for the Johnston Community School District, said this included updating their Emergency Operations Plan. Other new...
JOHNSTON, IA
Science Center of Iowa permanently closing IMAX theater

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMAX theater at the Science Center of Iowa is officially closing its doors. The center's president, Curt Simmons, says the IMAX was a total loss after it was damaged during two storms in 2018. The films, projector and equipment used for screenings were all destroyed.
DES MOINES, IA
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

