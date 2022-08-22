Read full article on original website
School districts add safety precautions as students return to class
JOHNSTON, Iowa — As students return to the classroom this morning, Johnston and West Des Moines Community Schools are taking steps to make their campuses more secure. Lynn Meadows, the director of communications for the Johnston Community School District, said this included updating their Emergency Operations Plan. Other new...
Science Center of Iowa permanently closing IMAX theater
DES MOINES, Iowa — The IMAX theater at the Science Center of Iowa is officially closing its doors. The center's president, Curt Simmons, says the IMAX was a total loss after it was damaged during two storms in 2018. The films, projector and equipment used for screenings were all destroyed.
Free library in Des Moines prioritizes diverse authors, stories
DES MOINES, Iowa — The River Bend neighborhood in Des Moines is now home to a new free library, one filled with books written by Black, Indigenous and other people of color (BIPOC) and telling stories about BIPOC. The idea for the free library was thought of by co-founders...
Small fire at Waukee senior living center leaves some residents without a place to stay
WAUKEE, Iowa — Residents at a senior living community in Waukee are without a home after a small fire Thursday, according to the Waukee Fire Department. The department responded to the incident at Thomas Place Senior Living Community around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the sprinkler and fire alarm going off.
Baton twirler from Indianola wins Bill Riley Talent Search Competition
DES MOINES, Iowa — After dozens of performances, the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition was finally crowned Sunday at the Iowa State Fair. 20-year-old Grace Wood, a baton twirler from Indianola, placed first in the senior division during the championship round. A tie for...
Johnston organization hosts school supply drive for kids in need
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Families across Iowa are finding school supply prices digging a bigger hole than usual in their bank accounts. Fortunately, parents and community members are banding together to make it work, even with the start of the school year so close. The second annual "J-Rock the Block,"...
How will Des Moines use what's left of $95 million in ARPA funds?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local leaders now know how they want to spend what's left of $95 million from the American Rescue Plan. ARPA is money doled out by the Feds to help cities hit hard financially by the pandemic. The Des Moines City Council met Monday to decide the future of these funds, which must be obligated by the end of 2024.
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Iowa DNR wants fairgoers to be safe outdoors this fall
Iowa DNR wants fairgoers to be safe outdoors this fall

DES MOINES, Iowa —
Crews battle fire at a warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled a fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines early Wednesday. A spokesperson from the Iowa State Fairgrounds said it was a warehouse near East 33rd Street and Dean Avenue. Firefighters said the trailers inside the structure were empty, so livestock weren't...
Man who barricaded himself in Winterset church charged with Omaha killings
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the...
Altoona duplex across from Centennial Elementary catches fire
ALTOONA, Iowa — A duplex in Altoona caught fire Friday afternoon, the Altoona Police Department said. Fire crews from eight different departments responded to the fire. 9th Street...
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Here's how to save the most money to fix that hail damage on your car
URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike Hall has been in business for over three decades at Dynamic Auto Artists in Urbandale. But it's been a long time since he's seen hail damage as bad as what happened on Friday. "2001 or 2002 is probably the last time we've seen big stuff...
How will the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines affect Iowa schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Around a week out from the first day of school for many central Iowa schools, parents and students alike might be wondering about COVID-19 guidelines in the classroom. What is the CDC saying?. On Aug. 11, the CDC relaxed guidance for coronavirus, saying the changes...
Des Moines reports 6th traffic-related fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.
Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
Iowa State Fair food: Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to try and where to find them
DES MOINES, Iowa —
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
Comments / 0